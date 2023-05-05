Two tournaments are coming up next week at the Crowne Plaza Fallsview Hotel, 5685 Fallsview Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. The 2023 Canadian Bridge Championships start Tuesday, May 9, and continue through Friday, May 19. Simultaneously, there will be a regional tournament from Friday, May 12, to Friday, May 19, with Super Gold Rush events every day.

The Canadian Bridge Championship games are limited to Canadian Bridge Federation members. The regional games are open to all U.S. and Canadian players. For more details on both tournaments, visit cbf.ca.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo in the Boulevard Mall, Amherst, will hold a party game Sunday, May 21, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m., game at noon. Donated snacks appreciated. Pop and wine available. For partnerships, call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center has begun a 10-week series of review lessons on Mondays with instructions by Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., some of them on Mondays, most of them on Wednesdays, and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

“Kathy’s Snowbird Game” is the latest addition to the schedule at the Bridge Center. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it’s a Bridge Base Online game on Wednesday mornings for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points.

The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. The open game on Friday is by pre-registration only. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Canadian Bridge Championships (Regional Tournament) – Crowne Plaza Hotel,5685 Fallsview Ave, Niagara Falls., Ont. Friday, May 12, to Friday, May 19. For more info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 24 to April 30

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 63.33%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 58.33%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 54.44%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 51.67%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Terry Camp, 51.11%; (tie) Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, Jim and Michael Hassett, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, (Tie) Joyce Greenspan and Andrei Reinhorn, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.95%; Joanne Nover and Ilene Rothman, 54.37%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 50.79%; east-west, Carol Licata and Larry Himelien, 62.70%; Pat Haynes and David Whitt, 55.56%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 51.19%; Betty Metz and Sushil Amlani, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. North-south, Dennis Daly and Bob Hilburger, 69.42%; Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 65.25%; east-west, Pat Doyle and Martha Cain, 72.19%; Maxine Seller and Marion Brush, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Fred Yellen, 60.71%; Linda Burroughsford and John Ziemer, 54.17%; Sharon Benz and Dian Petrov, 52.38%; Sue Neubecker and Wilson McClaren, 51.79%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 63.89%; Maria Amlani and Violet Makhija, 59.03%; Rivona Ehrenreich and Judith Babat, 57.64%; Audrey Ray and Carol Licata, 53.47%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 56.67%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.42%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 52.92%; east-west, Judie Bailey and Betty Metz, 59.58%; John Marvin and Dennis Daly, 50.42%; Pat Haynes and David Whitt, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (Tie) Judy Padgug and Fred Yellen, Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 55.36%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 53.57%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 59%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 58%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 55%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 62.78%; Ramani Sundaresan and Johnnie Patton, 58.33%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhijz, 57.22%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 53.89%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 51.67%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 63%; Edna and Ron Fill, 51%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 59%; Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 59%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 56%; east-west, Shrikant Joshi and Ray Puri, 58%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 54%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 67.5%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 55%.

