Duplicate Bridge: May 28, 2022

Players, staff and volunteers all must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before the Toronto Summer Regional Tournament in July, ACBL Unit 166 announced in an email this week. Boosters are not necessary. Masks may or may not be required, but “if a player at your table requests face masks be worn, please do so.”

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo, also known now as the BBC, has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Today, Saturday, May 28, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 16 to May 22

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 71.11%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 62.78%; Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 56.67%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 55.56%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 51.67%; (tie) Amy Habib and Jane Constantine, Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 51.11%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Bill Noltee and John Marvin, 63.69%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 62.20%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 55.65%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 52.08%; east-west, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 67.26%; Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 61.90%; Marion Fox and partner, 54.17%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 51.49%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 68.06%; (tie) Chris Urbanek and Gene Finton, Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 59.72%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 52.78%; Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 50.69%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 69.39%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 55.10%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 49.66%; Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 47.96%; east-west, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 58.50%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 56.12%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 55.44%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.42%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 51.70%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 64%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 52%; Bert Hargeshimer and Alex Kowal, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – North-south, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 59.17%; Kamil Bishara and Sharon Benz, 58.75%; Mike Ryan and Jim Gullo, 55.83%; Laurie and Howard Foster, 49.17%; east-west, Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 59.17%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 57.92%; Pat Haynes and Joanne Nover, 56.25% Chris Urbanek and Bob Padgug, 50.83%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Linda and Paul Zittel, 60%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 54%; Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 52%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 51%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.88%; Larry and Stephen Soong, 60.42%; Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 59.72%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.33%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 54.40%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 67%; Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 59%; Tim Hartnett and Ron Canestro, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 52%; east-west, Rolene Pozarny and Kokila Chheda, 61%; Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 57%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2022

5-20 Points –William Donaldson, 6.86; Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 2.07; Karen Dearing, 1.31.

20-50 Points – Fred Schweiger, 10.81: Maria Schory, 9.71; Jo Ann Smith, 8.03; Howard Epstein, 7.83; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83; John Houghtaling, 5.45; Mary Ellen Cotter, 5.78; Anne Slater, 5.64.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 15.83; Jennifer Epstein, 10.04; Jim Greno, 9.58; Betsy Greno, 8.78; Carol Licata, 8.06; Cynthia Tashjian, 6.49; Amy Habib, 6.17; Candace Graser, 5.03.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 26.73; Judith McDermid, 20.24; Joanne Nover, 15.55; Janet Desmon, 9.42; Maria Amlani, 9.28; Kusum Phadke, 8.30; Linda Henschel, 6 even; Joan Ciszak, 5.85.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 20.17; Audrey Ray, 15.94; Carol Roth, 13.40; Bob Ciszak, 8.58; Margaret Zhou, 8.42; Laura Houghtaling, 6.12; Patty Porter, 4.56.

300-500 Points – Martha Townson, 52.43; (tie) Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 43.07%; Violet Makhija, 39.74; Jasbeer Makhija, 39.49; Larry Himelein, 32.26; Bonnie Clement, 26.67; Barbara Landree, 13.14.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 69.06; Jim Lanzo, 62.77; Amita Arora, 56.27; Marilyn Wortzman, 46.40; Joyce Frayer, 31.10; Paul Zittel, 30.64; Mary Ball, 22.02; Linda Zittel, 21.97; Sushil Amlami, 19.19; Bill Rich, 18.93.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 46.40; John Bava, 34.85; Sandi England, 21.78; Rajat Basu, 18.30; Howard Foster, 17.88; Kamil Bishara, 17.40; Jean Macdonald, 13 even; Paula Kotowski, 11.13; Judy Kaprove, 10.50; John Marvin, 7.90.

1,500-2,500 Points –Gene Finton, 49.80; Gay Simpson, 45.77; Pinky Regan, 21.11; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 7.10.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 217.24; Davis Heussler, 141.39; Ken Meier, 67.50; Fred Yellen, 24.04; Allen Beroza, 22 even; Pat Rasmus, 14.83; David Millward, 14.13; Dale Anderson, 9.52; Bill Rushmore, 9.15.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 62.47; John Ziemer, 44.65; Judy Padgug, 35.33; Judy Graf, 30.87; Barbara Libby, 22.43; Kathy Pollock, 18.76; Donna Steffan, 18.05; Stan Kozlowski, 11.19.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 197.80; Dian Petrov, 122.42; Jay Costello, 38.36; Jay Levy, 30.94; Chris Urbanek, 29.31; Bud Seidenberg, 27.73; Sharon Benz, 18.58; John Sinclair, 14.74%; Bert Hargeshimer, 13.68.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

