The Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional begins Friday, June 2, in the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., and continues through Sunday, June 4. It’s limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh, the Buffalo area player who brought home the most master points from the Canadian Bridge Federation Regional Tournament May 12 to 19 in Niagara Falls, Ont. He collected 16.98 points. Other local players doing well in Niagara Falls included Pat Haynes with 8.04, Larry Himelein with 7.33, David Whitt with 7.19, Bonnie Clement with 6.45, David Schott with 6.09, Joanne Nover with 5.84, John Ziemer with 5.27 and Judy Padgug with 4.96.

• • •

A new face-to-face Thursday game for players with fewer than 100 master pointsstarts June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. It will be held at the same time as the current Thursday game, which is limited to players with fewer than 1,600 points.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center is planning two games for June 24 – at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. – as part of the ACBL's Longest Day program, which collects donations for the Alzheimer's Association.

A 10-week series of review lessons continues at the Bridge Center, mostly on Wednesdays, but sometimes on Mondays. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Instructors are Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its face-to-face game open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face session is awarding additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points and at 10:30 a.m. Friday open to all players.

Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. The Bridge Center also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Today, Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 15 to May 21

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 70.14%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 66.67%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.58%; Cynthia Tashjian and Carol Licata, 54.17%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 72.50%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.13%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 49.38%; east-west, Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 57.50%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 53.75%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 52.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jo Ann Smith and Paul Ziebarth, 56.67%; Jackie Simon and William Duax, 53.33%; Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 51.67%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 60.12%; (tie) Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 56.55%; Jim Easton and Dennis Clary, 49.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Audrey Ray and Carol Licata, 60.42%; Martha Cain and Jane Mitchell, 58.33%; Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 54.86%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.78%; Brian Fleming and Jim Hassett, 50.69%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.11%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 60.32%; Paula Rosen and John Marvin, 58.73%; Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 57.14%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 63.54%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 62.50%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 53.13%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 48.96%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 66.67%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 65.77%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 62.80%; Sharon Benz and Pat Rasmus, 53.57%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 50.89%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 49.70%; east-west, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 60.05%; Pat Haynes and David Schott, 51.85%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 50.79%; Joyce Greenspan and Andrei Reinhorn, 50.53%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Bill and Bert Feasley, 61%; Joanne LaFay and Barb Booi, 60%; Joe Miranda and Joe Rooney, 58%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. (Tie) Maria Schory and Mike Meltzer, Paul Zittel and Bert Feasley, 61.11%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 56.94%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 58%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 55%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 63.9%; Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 63.5%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 58%; Lynda Pettit and Dolores Bowker, 57%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 8.42; Ilene Rothman, 4.86; Dennis Daly, 3.78; Bill Rogers, 3.22; Anthony Girasole, 3.10; Maxine Seller, 1.63; Mary Holmes, 1.60; Pat Doyle, 1.38.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Karen Dearing, 1.24; (tie) Gini Sicignano, Jeannine Dupuis, 1.20; Barbara Kaye, 1.18.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 13.28; Maria Schory, 6.56; Anne Slater, 6.20; Kathleen Voigt, 5.50; Mike Metzger, 4.95; Jo Ann Smith, 4.89; Bill Donaldson, 4.53; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Jose Justicia-Linde, 4.08; Michel Dupuis, 3.83.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 13.36; Jim Greno, 11.85; Betsy Greno, 10.85; Cynthia Tashjian, 9.80; Howard Epstein, 9.31; Candace Graser, 8.42; John Houghtaling, 6.76; Susan Cardamone, 6.29; Susan Burns, 4.74; Gary Keenan, 3.92.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 9.46; Fran Schmidt, 8.45; Betty DeFeo, 6.38; Jim Hassett, 5.98; Joan Ciszak, 5.77; Judith McDermid, 4.47; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Barbara Scott, 1.83.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 46.39; David Schott, 31.76; David Whitt, 28.95; Joanne Nover, 24.92; Pat Haynes, 22.07; Bob Ciszak, 8.82; (tie) Gerry Hooley, Laurie Foster, 8.51; Laura Houghtaling, 6.76; Ethan Xie, 5.50.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 39.25; Bram Hamovitch, 28.08; Terry Hamovitch, 25.95; Jim O’Hara, 12.64; Ruth Nawotniak, 12.48; Jim McClure, 10.45; Margaret Zhou, 8.30; Judy Zeckhauser, 4.36; Linda Milch, 4.26; Audrey Ray, 2.86.

500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 43.07; Martha Townson, 34.08; Vic Bergsten, 30.67; Betty Metz, 21.07; Joyce Frayer, 20.42; Marilyn Wortzman, 18.43; Violet Makhija, 18.27; Bonnie Clement, 16.01; Henry Chudy, 14.70; Larry Abate, 14.17.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 58.74; Kamil Bishara, 46.34; Howard Foster, 20.89; John Marvin, 19.78; Jim Easton, 18.43; Sue Neubecker, 12.63; Mary Ball, 10.51; Bob Kaprove, 7.97; Joanne LaFay, 7.58; Joyce Greenspan, 7.22.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 44.89; Sandi England, 38.69; John Bava, 29.85; Paula Kotowski, 17.85; Pinky Regan, 14.87; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 14.53; David Colligan, 14.12; Judy Kaprove, 8.10; Walt Olszewski, 6.03; Martin Pieterse, 5.48.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 69.18; Fred Yellen, 47.48; Linda Burroughsford, 17.53; Allen Beroza, 16.27; Bill Rushmore, 6.60; Art Morth, 5.29; Dale Anderson, 3.61; Pat Rasmus, 2.71.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 165.26; John Ziemer, 50.18; Chongmin Zhang, 49.61; Donna Steffan, 46.75; Mike Ryan, 42.01; Judy Padgug, 31.73; Martha Welte, 28.44; Judy Graf, 26.95; Barbara Libby, 21.22; Kathy Pollock, 13.76.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 172.04; Dian Petrov, 138.46; Jay Levy, 100.04; Chris Urbanek, 91.03; Jay Costello, 52.53; Bud Seidenberg, 42.33; Sharon Benz, 13.80.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.