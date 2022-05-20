Duplicate Bridge: May 21, 2022

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will have a special game at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The theme is “appeteaser” and players are asked to bring an appetizer to share. Those who need a partner should call Jay Levy at 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo, also known now as the BBC,has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 9 to May 15

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.68%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 59.92%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 54.37%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 53.57%; east-west, Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 63.10%; Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 61.90%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 59.52%; Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 54.37%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 60.32%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 58.73%; Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 57.94%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 54.37%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.78%; (tie) Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 52.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 62.50%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 55.95%; Sue Neubecker and Ed Drozen, 54.17%; Sharon Benz and Judy Graf, 51.79%; Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 51.19%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 65.48%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.46%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 53.87%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 52.68%; east-west, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 62.80%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 61.31%; Sheila Wong and Jim Lanzo, 55.36%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 49.40%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 48.81%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 62%; Gene Finton and Kamil Bishara, 55%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Linda and Paul Zittel, 62.50%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 60%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 57.41%; (tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 53.70%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Zittel, 52.78%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 60%; Marian Morber and George Mayers, 59%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 60%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 55%; Anne O’Connor and Judie Bailey, 53%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 68%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 52%.

• • ••

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2022

5-20 Points – Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 2.07; William Donaldson, 1.95; Karen Dearing, 1.31.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 9.71; Jo Ann Smith, 8.03; Howard Epstein, 7.83; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Fred Schweiger, 6.88; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83; John Houghtaling, 6.12; Mary Ellen Cotter, 5.78..

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 15/93; Jennifer Epstein, 10.04; Jim Greno, 9.58; Betsy Greno, 8.78; Carol Licata, 8.06; Cynthia Tashjian, 6.49; Amy Habib, 6.17; Candace Graser, 5.03.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 23.62; Judith McDermid, 19.66; Joanne Nover, 12.67; Janet Desmon, 9.42; (tie) Kusum Phadke, Maria Amlani, 8.30; Linda Henschel, 6 even; Joan Ciszak, 4.90.

200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 15.94; Pat Haynes, 14.79; Carol Roth, 13.40; Bob Ciszak, 7.63; Margaret Zhou, 7.30; Laura Houghtaling, 6.12; Patty Porter, 4.56; Judy Zeckhauser, 4.08.

300-500 Points – Martha Townson, 44.30; (tie) Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 43.07; Violet Makhija, 39.74; Jasbeer Makhija, 39.49; Larry Himelein, 31.24; Bonnie Clement, 22.80.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 62.51; Jim Lanzo, 57.86; Amita Arora, 54.55; Marilyn Wortzman, 45.71; Joyce Frayer, 27.97; Mary Ball, 20.37; Bill Rich, 18.93; Sushil Amlani, 18.21; Paul Zittel, 16.39; Richard McGowan, 15.34.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 45.71; John Bava, 29.33; Sandi England, 18.44; Rajat Basu, 13.75; Jean Macdonald, 11.22; Judy Kaprove, 10.50; Paula Kotowski, 9.63; Howard Foster, 8.80.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gene Finton, 47.23; Gay Simpson, 42.32; Pinky Regan, 21.11; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 7.10.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 217.24; Ken Meier, 67.50; Davis Heussler, 25.52; Allen Beroza, 22 even; Fred Yellen, 14.88; Pat Rasmus, 10.07 Dale Anderson, 9.52; Linda Burroughsford, 5.36.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 38.89; John Ziemer, 36.43; Judy Padgug, 28.25; Judy Graf, 26.11; Barbara Libby, 16.36; Donna Steffan, 14.90; Stan Kozlowski, 9.60.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 24.15; Chris Urbanek, 17.40; Saleh Fetouh, 16.68; Bud Seidenberg, 15.42; John Sinclair, 13.65; Sharon Benz, 11.93; Jay Levy, 10.47.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.