The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is starting a new face-to-face game at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning June 1, for players with fewer than 100 master points. It will be held at the same time as the current Thursday game which is limited to players with fewer than 1,600 points.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center is planning two games for June 24 – at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. – as part of the ACBL's Longest Day program, which collections donations for the Alzheimer's Association.

Meanwhile, the Bridge Center is holding a party game Sunday, May 21, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m., game at noon. Donated snacks appreciated. Pop and wine available. For partnerships, call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com. The next Sunday party game is June 11.

A 10-week series of review lessons continues at the Bridge Center, mostly on Wednesdays, but sometimes on Mondays. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Instructors are Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its face-to-face game open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face session is awarding additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points and at 10:30 a.m. Friday open to all players.

Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. The Bridge Center also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 8 to May 14

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Betsy and Jim Greno, 62.96%; Karen Dearing and Mike Metzger, 55.09%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 53.24%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 52.31%; east-west, Jim and Michael Hassett, 61.57%; Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 61.11%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.48%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 59.92%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 57.14; (tie) Joanne Nover and David Whitt, Joyce Frayer and Mary Ball, 54.37%; east-west, Joyce Greenspan and Andrei Reinhorn, 58.33%; Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 55.56%; (tie) Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 53.97%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jackie Simon and Bill Duax, 61.67%; Dennis Day and Bob Hilburger, 58.33%; Pat Sciandra and Mary Jean Shields, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 57.64%; (tie) Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 54.86%; Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 53.47%; Sharon Benz and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 52.78%; Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Laura and John Houghtaling, 59.26%; Fran Schmidt and Terry Camp, 57.41%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 51.85%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.11%; Tova Reinhorn and Betty Metz, 60%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 56.11%; Richard McGowan and John Marvin, 55.56%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 53.89%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.78%; Sue Neubecker and Wilson McClaren, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 67.71%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 60.42%: (tie) Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, Nancy Wolstoncroft and John Marvin, 46.88%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Sandi England and Ed Morgan, 59.52%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 58.93%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 51.19%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. (3-way tie) Nancy Craige and Ed Maguire, Ed Morgan and Paul Zittel, Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 56.67%; Jim Lanzo and Madhav Deshmukh, 53.89%; Maria Schory and Mike Metzger, 53.33%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 51.11%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 60%; Edna and Ron Fill, 52%; east-west, David Young and Tim Hartnett, 54%; (tie) Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Linda Vassallo, 56%; Rolene Pozarny and Joan Stankiewicz, 54%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 62%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 59%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 65.3%; (tie) Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, Al Miller and Paul Morgante, 56.9%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Virtual Club Play Online

Jan. 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 2.76; Mary Holmes, 1.60; (tie) Jane Harrington, David Taylor, 0.48.

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Karen Dearing, 1.24.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 6.56; Anne Slater, 5.35; Mike Metzger, 4.95; Kathleen Voigt, 4.65; Michel Dupuis, 3.83; Jo Ann Smith, 3.17; Phyllis Stasiowski, 2.54; Maxine Johnson, 1.61; Judy Reich, 1.23; Donna Starnes, 0.57.

50-100 Points –Jim Greno, 11.85; Betsy Greno, 10.85; Cynthia Tashjian, 9.80; Carol Licata, 8.99; Candace Graser, 8.42; John Houghtaling, 6.76; Howard Epstein, 6.68; Susan Burns, 4.74; Gary Keenan, 4.92; Elaine Idzik, 3.01.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 8.47; Fran Schmidt, 8.45; Jim Hassett, 5.98; Judy McDermid, 2.17; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 0.97; (tie) Betty DeFeo, Joan Ciszak; 0.84, Faith Lowell, 0.56.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 44.81; David Schott, 9.67; Laura Houghtaling, 6.76; Gerry Hooley, 4 even; Bob Ciszak, 3.89; Pat Haynes, 1.91; Joanne Nover, 1.46; Judith Babat, 1.08; Patty Porter, 0.72.

300-500 Points – (Tie) Bram Hamovitch, Terry Hamovitch, 12.20; Larry Himelein, 8.96; Ruth Nawotniak, 6.60; Jim O’Hara, 5.62; Jim McClure, 3.44; Margaret Zhou, 3.29; Audrey Ray, 2.86; Judy Zeckhauser, 0.62.

500-1,000 Points –Jim Lanzo, 27.40; Vic Bergsten, 23.38; Martha Townson, 19.33; Violet Makhija, 15.99; Jasbeer Makhija, 13.90; Joyce Frayer, 12.43; Richard McGowan, 10.85; Marilyn Wortzman, 5.44; Bonnie Clement, 5.34; Sushil Amlani, 4.96.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 58.74; Jim Easton, 5.44; Bob Kaprove, 5.33; Rajat Basu, 3.93; Mary Ball, 3.21; Bert Feasley, 0.98.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 31.38; Sandi England, 29.14; John Bava, 21.26; Walt Olszewski, 3.72; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 65.04; Allen Beroza, 16.27; Linda Burroughsford, 5.68; Dale Anderson, 2.77.

3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 17.65; Martha Welte, 6.36; Judy Padgug, 6.22; Davis Heussler, 5.40; Chongmin Zhang, 0.32.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 9.32; Jay Levy, 2.11.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.