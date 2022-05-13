Duplicate Bridge: May 14, 2022

ACBL Grass Roots Month continues, with special games that provide support for districts to send players to Grand National Teams and North American Pairs tournaments. Games award extra points to winners and can be held at any time this month at face-to-face clubs. For virtual clubs, the Grass Roots games will be today, Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will have a special game at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The theme is “appeteaser” and players are asked to bring an appetizer to share. Those who need a partner should call Jay Levy at 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo, also known now as the BBC,has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Clubh as been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Today, Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 2 to May 8

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 68.85%; Paula Boyd and Victor Meyers, 61.77%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 61.31%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 57.54%; east-west, Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 61.51%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 61.44%; Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 54.63%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 53.31%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 64.97%; David Schott and John Marvin, 64.63%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 55.44%; east-west, Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 59.52%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 56.46%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.76%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 59.03%; Stan Kozlowski and Wilson McClaren, 54.17%; (tie) John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, Sue Neubecker and Betty Metz, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 63.57%; Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 56.43%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 54.64%; (tie) Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 53.93%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Padgug and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 64.81%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 59.32%; (tie) Bert Hargeshimer and Alex Kowal, Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 52.77%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Jeff Bender and Henry Chudy, 59.26%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 58.80%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 56.48%; east-west, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 59.26%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 55.09%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 53.24%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 57%; (tie) Marian Morber and George Mayers, Jill and Bruce Brown, 54%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 58%; Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 61%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 57%; east-west, Joan Stankiewicz and Anne O’Conner, 58%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 56%.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

