Two tournaments are in progress at the Crowne Plaza Fallsview Hotel, 5685 Fallsview Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. The 2023 Canadian Bridge Championships, which began Tuesday, May 9, continue through Friday, May 19. At the same time, there’s a regional tournament from Friday, May 12, to Friday, May 19, with Super Gold Rush events every day.

The Canadian Bridge Championship games are limited to Canadian Bridge Federation members. The regional games are open to all U.S. and Canadian players. For more details on both tournaments, visit cbf.ca.

• • •

A party game is the next special event at the Bridge Center of Buffalo in the Boulevard Mall, Amherst. It’s Sunday, May 21, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m., game at noon. Donated snacks appreciated. Pop and wine available. For partnerships, call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

A 10-week series of review lessons continues at the Bridge Center, mostly on Wednesdays, but sometimes on Mondays. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Instructors are Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its face-to-face game open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face session is awarding additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points and at 10:30 a.m. Friday open to all players.

Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. The Bridge Center also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Canadian Bridge Championships (Regional Tournament) – Crowne Plaza Hotel,5685 Fallsview Ave, Niagara Falls., Ont. Today, Saturday, May 13, to Friday, May 19. For more info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 1 to May 7

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.89%; Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 65%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 52.78%; Meena Rustgi and Phyllis Stansiowski, 52.22%; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, Jeannine and Michel Dupuis, 50.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.92%; Larry Himelein and Bonnie Clement, 58.73%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 56.35%; east-west, David Whitt and Brian Fleming, 59.13%; Tova Reinhorn and Sue Neubecker, 54.37%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 53.97%; Joanne Nover and Ilene Rothman, 53.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 79.17%; Dennis Daly and Bob Hilburger, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Levy and Saleh Fetouh, 64.56%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 62.50%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 58.33%; Martha Welte and Gay Simpson, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Diana Smith and partner, 68.06%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 63.19%; Audrey Ray and Carol Licata, 52.78%; (tie) Richard McGowan and David Schott, Fran Schmidt and Jane Mitchell, 50.69%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Laurie Foster and Linda Milch, 56.11%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.20%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 51.88%; east-west, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 65.63%; Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 56.11%; Violet Makhija and Betty Metz, 53.93%; Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 49.26%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 65.63%; Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 56.25%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 50%; Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 48.96%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda and Paul Zittel, 59.52%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 55.36%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 54.17%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 52.38%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 65.97%; Beena Dushmukh and Bill Rich, 59.72%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.25%; (tie) Ilene Rothman and Terry Camp, Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 54.17%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and Joe Huber, 65%; Edna and Ron Fill, 58%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 56%; Melvyn Mesnekoff and Jack Cukierman, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Anne O’Connor and Joan Stankiewicz, 54.2%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 53.76%; east-west, Angela Curtis and Joan Nigrelli, 62.63%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 62.5%; Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 62.3%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 5.66; Ilene Rothman, 4.86; Dennis Daly, 3.78; Anthony Girasole, 3.10; Maxine Seller, 1.63; Patricia Doyle, 1.38; (tie) Elaine Rubinstein, Mary Jo Pfeiffer, 0.57.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; (tie) Gini Sicignana, Jeannine Dupuis, 1.20; Barbara Kaye, 1.18; Joan Nigrelli, 0.79.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 9.69; Bill Donaldson, 4.53; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 4.08; Jo Ann Smith, 1.72; (tie) Daren Liu, Tyler Mu, 1.64; Lorey Repicci, 1.42; Donna Starnes, 1.34.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 6.29; Carol Licata, 4.37; Martha Cain, 0.81; Paul Ziebarth, 0.76; (tie) Cherry Searle, Nancy Deneen, 0.59; Maureen Cancilla, 0.56; Howard Epstein, 0.40.

100-200 Points – Joan Ciszak, 2.50; Betty DeFeo, 2.47; Barbara Scott, 1.58; Maria Amlani, 0.99; Raj Puri, 0.92.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 24.60; David Schott, 20.08; Joanne Nover, 19.43; Pat Haynes, 18.15; Laurie Foster, 8.51; Gerry Hooley, 4.51; Bob Ciszak, 2.50; John Scott, 1.58; Rob Hessel, 1.23.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 28.42; Bram Hamovitch, 11.04; Terry Hamovitch, 8.91; Jim McClure, 7.01; Margaret Zhou, 4.58; Linda Milch, 4.26; Judy Zeckhauser, 3.74; Ruth Nawotniak, 2.66.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 16.72; Marilyn Wortzman, 11.53; Ed Morgan, 11.22; Paul Zittel, 8.83; Henry Chudy, 8.69; Joyce Frayer, 7.56; Joe Miranda, 7.45; Dave Larcom, 7.37; Bonnie Clement, 6.64; Barbara Landree, 6.21.

1,000-1,500 Points – John Marvin, 15.88; Kamil Bishara, 15.83; Sue Neubecker, 11.88; Howard Foster, 11.78; Jim Easton, 11.53; Joanne LaFay, 7.58; Mary Ball, 7.30; Bert Feasley, 5.63; Bob Kaprove, 2.64; Carol Bedell, 2.31.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 15.80; Pinky Regan, 8.64; Gay Simpson, 8.02; Judy Kaprove, 7.27; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 6.44; Sandi England, 4.14; Sue Bergman, 2.43; Walt Olszewski, 2.31; David Colligan, 1.86; Tova Reinhorn, 1.81.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 30.32; Linda Burroughsford, 5.78; Pat Rasmus, 2.71; Bill Rushmore, 1.63; Mike Silverman, 1.23; Ken Meier, 0.83; Art Morth, 0.32.

3,500-5,000 Points – John Ziemer, 30.32; Mike Ryan, 28.57; Donna Steffan, 26.39; Davis Heussler, 18.34; Judy Graf, 15.45; Judy Padgug, 11.64; Martha Welte, 6.59; Jim Gullo, 6.31.

Over 5,000 Points – Chris Urbanek, 25.75; Jay Costello, 23.20; Jay Levy, 22.51; Bud Seidenberg, 22.34; Sharon Benz, 8.50; Dian Petrov, 3.95; Saleh Fetouh, 2.04.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.