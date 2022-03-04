Duplicate Bridge: March 5, 2022: Updated with scores

Downsized for its next edition is the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament. It’s moving from the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst, site of many sectionals for the past several years, to the more intimate Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Also downgraded are awards of silver master points. They will be given at 65% of the usual rate, which will help Unit 116 recover from financial losses at the Winter Sectional in January. Dates remain as originally planned – Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.