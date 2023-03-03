The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will hold an “Erin Go Bragh” game on Sunday, March 19, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m. and a game at noon. For more info, email Pat Haynes at phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center has started adding an Online Limited Game to accompany its live face-to-face game on Wednesdays. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it's limited to players with fewer than 750 master points.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons. Games have been in hiatus at the Tonawanda Senior Center and will resume on Wednesday, March 1.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Michael and Jim Hassett, 59.03%; (tie) Wendy Zinman-Smith and Nancy Counts, Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 54.86%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 54.17%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Laurie and Howard Foster, 61.11%; Joanne Nover and David Whitt, 58.40%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.60%; Betty Metz and Carol Bedell, 55.16%; Zakie Nohra and Kamil Bishara, 50.73%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 69.64%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 54.70%; Paul Zittel and Ed Morgan, 52.78%; Gerry Hooley and Brian Fleming, 52.71%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 69%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 54%; Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 53%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 63.89%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 63.19%; Audrey Ray and Carol Licata, 61.81%; Joanne Nover and David Schott, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Home style pairs. (3-way tie) Mary Ball and Donna Steffan, Davis Heussler and Howard Foster, Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 2 wins.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda and Paul Zittel, 61.31%; Sandi England and Ed Morgan, 60.12%; Joanne LaFay and Bert Feasley, 58.93; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 57.74%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 60.42%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 56.94%; Pauline Davidson and Terry Camp, 55.56%; Bill Rich and Richard McGowan, 54.86%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 49.31%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 59%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 55%; east-west, %. Joan Stankiewicz and Rolene Pozarny, 63%; Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 62%.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,940 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.