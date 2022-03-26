Duplicate Bridge: March 26, 2022

The Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament opens Friday, April 1, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Pairs games continue at the same times next Saturday. The tournament concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Silver master points will be awarded at 65% of the usual rate. For more info, click this link.
Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs are still being played on a limited basis at local bridge clubs. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
Available on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Tournament calendar
2022
CANCELED: Rochester Spring Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, West Henrietta. Today, Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27.
NEW LOCATION: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Next Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
CANCELED: Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17.
CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.
Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of March 14 to March 21
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 68.06%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.80%; Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 54.17%; east-west, Janet Stuart and partner, 60.19%; Jane Harrington and David Taylor, 52.31%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 50.46%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 59.05%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.71%; Pamela Lombardo and Richard McGowan, 50.95%; east-west, Sharon Wilcox and Audrey Ray, 59.05%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.57%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.67%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 59%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 54%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 62.24%; Denise Slattery and John Bava, 53.08%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 52.36%; Jennifer Epstein and Cynthia Tashjian, 51.36%; east-west, Amita Arora and Isaac Stone, 64.63%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 64.29%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 62.93%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 68.06%; Christy Kellogg and Stan Kozlowski, 63.43%; Bert Hargeshimer and Alex Kowal, 55.56%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 52.78%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Peggy Meade and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 67.50%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 62.50%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 63.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.11%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.78%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 54.44%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 59%; Marian Morber and George Mayers, 55%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 69%; Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 59%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 56%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 54%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 57%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 54%.
