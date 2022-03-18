Duplicate Bridge: March 19, 2022

The Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament is two weeks away – Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3, in the Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Silver master points will be awarded at 65% of the usual rate. For more info, click this link.
Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs may become more frequent now that Omicron variant restrictions are being lifted. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
Available on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Tournament calendar
2022
Rochester Spring Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, West Henrietta. Next Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. For more info, click this link.
NEW LOCATION: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of March 7 to March 13
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 62.50%; Mary Holmes and Leslie Deich, 56.02%; Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 54.63%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.04%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 56.48%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 53.70%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 60.32%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.73%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 50%; east-west, Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 61.11%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 59.92%; David Schott and John Marvin, 51.59%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 60.12%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 57.74%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 52.38%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 51.79%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 62.59%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 60.88%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 53.06%; east-west, Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 61.90%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 55.44%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.72%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 62%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 59%; Donna Steffan and John Sinclair, 51%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 58.33%; (tie) Maureen Piasecki and Joe Rooney, Linda and Paul Zittel, 54.17%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 58.33; Seema Bhagwat and Beena Deshmukh, 56.48%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 56.02%; east-west, Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 70.83%; Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 56.48%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55.09%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Edna and Ron Fill, 64%; Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 53%; Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 51%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 65%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 62%; east-west, Joan Stankiewicz and Anne O’Connor, 58%; Edna and Ron Fill, 56%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2022
5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.15; Molly Morris, 1.05; Karen Dearing, 0.82; Michel Dupuis, 0.52.
20-50 Points – Fred Schweiger, 6.82: Jo Ann Smith, 5.81; Maria Schory, 5.31; Howard Epstein, 4.04; Peggy Mead, 3.45; Jose Justicia-Linde, 3.15; Mary Ellen Cotter, 3.09.
50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 9.53; Jennifer Epstein, 5.91; Betsy and Jim Greno, 5.38; Candace Graser, 4.29; Cynthia Tashjian, 4.11; Amy Habib, 4.08.
100-200 Points – Judith McDermid, 11.99; David Schott, 11.71; Joanne Nover, 6.95; Maria Amlani, 5.77; Joan Ciszak, 4.66; Janet Desmon, 3.33.
200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 11.68; Carol Roth, 9.58; Pat Haynes, 8.54; Bob Ciszak, 7.11; Margaret Zhou, 5.95; Patty Porter, 3.35.
300-500 Points – Violet Makhija, 27.72; Jasbeer Makhija, 27.47; Martha Townson, 18.43; Larry Himelein, 18.51; Bonnie Clement, 12.56; Barbara Landree, 9.43.
500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 42.88; Jim Lanzo, 37.83; Amita Arora, 27.66; Marilyn Wortzman, 24.31; Joyce Frayer, 13.82; Paul Zittel, 13.37; Sushil Amlami, 11.33; Bill Rich, 10.73; Linda Zittel, 10.33; Betty Metz, 9.76.
1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 24.31; John Bava, 11.47; Sandi England, 7.79; Judy Kaprove, 7.04; Howard Foster, 5.20; Sue Neubecker, 4.55; Rajat Basu, 4.50; Kamil Bishara, 4.08.
1,500-2,500 Points –Gene Finton, 29.23; Gay Simpson, 21.01; Pinky Regan, 13.08; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 5.66.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 117.08; Ken Meier, 37.42; Davis Heussler, 30.04; Allen Beroza, 10.75; Fred Yellen, 10.74; Dale Anderson, 7.30.
3,500-5,000 Points – John Ziemer, 22.38; Mike Ryan, 20.42; Judy Graf, 13.54; Judy Padgug, 13.09; Donna Steffan, 10.80; Barbara Libby, 8.57.
Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 50.13; Dian Petrov, 31; Jay Costello, 21.15; Chris Urbanek, 16.31; Bud Seidenberg, 9.26; Sharon Benz, 9.12; John Sinclair, 8.07.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.