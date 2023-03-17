Related to this story

Most Popular

Duplicate Bridge: March 11, 2023

A 10-week course in Bridge Basics, including Stayman, transfers, strong openers and slams, begins Thursday, March, 23, at the Bridge Center in…

Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 18, 2023

Congratulations to Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, who did the best among the Buffalo players at the St. Catharines, Ont., Sectional Tourname…

Watch Now: Related Video

Must-Know Irish Saying That Make Life Better