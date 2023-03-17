Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with an “Erin Go Bragh” game on Sunday, March 19, is the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall. It begins with refreshments at 11:30 a.m., followed by a game at noon. Prize for wearing the most green. For more info, email Pat Haynes at phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

A course in Bridge Basics, including Stayman, transfers, strong openers and slams, begins Thursday, March, 23, at the Bridge Center and continues for 10 weeks through May 25. Classes are from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $150. For more info, call the Bridge Center at 716-280-6114 or Ruth Nawotniak at 716-949-7574.

• • •

The Bridge Center has added “Kathy’s Snowbird Game,” an Online Limited Game to accompany its live face-to-face game on Wednesdays. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it's limited to players with fewer than 750 master points.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of March 6 to March 12

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.19%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 56.25%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 54.86; Betsy and Jim Greno, 52.78%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Zaza Nohra and Kamil Bishara, 64.68%; Ruth Nawotniak and John Marvin, 59.53%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 55.95%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 54.76%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.16%; Pat Haynes and David Whitt, 53.57%; Betty Metz and Carol Bedell, 51.59%; Gerry Hooley and Brian Fleming, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jo Ann Smith and Dennis Daly, 60%; Jackie Simon and Bill Duax, 56.67%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 59%; Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 55%; Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 54%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Audrey Ray and Carol Licata, 65.28%; (tie) Phyllis Staslowski and Bill Noltee, Joyce Bess and Audrey Ercolini, 57.64%; (tie) Fran Schmidt and David Schott, Jane Mitchell and Martha Cain, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Barbara Landree and Betty Metz, 53.75%; Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 47.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 56.50%; (tie) Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 52.50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 62.50%; Bert Feasley and Dave Larcom, 60.12%; Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 56.55%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 55.36%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 67.59%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%; (tie) Jim Lanzo and Madhav Deshmukh, Bob Ciszak and Bert Feasley, 53.70%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, (Tie) Cindy Darone and Rich Kayton, Edna and Ron Fill, 54%; east-west, Anita Fink and Freda Brummer, 53%; Betsy and Richard Heuer, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Rolen Pozarny and Joan Stankiewicz, 59%; Edna and Ron Fill, 58%; east-west, Betsy and Richard Heuer, 55%; Pat Truell and Pat Vershay, 53%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to Feb. 28, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 3.28; Anthony Girasole, 1.37; Ilene Rothman, 0.75; Maxine Seller, 0.64; Elaine Rubinstein, 0.57.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 6.91; Mary Luce, 1.28; Karen Dearing, 0.88; (tie) Gini Sicignano, Jeannine Dupuis, 0.61.

20-50 Points – Jo Molly Morris, 8.63; Anne Slater, 4.64; Kathleen Voigt, 3.94; Fred Schweiger, 3.52; Maria Schory, 3.20; Jo Ann Smith, 3.14; Jose Justicia-Linde, 2.84.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 8.09; Jim Greno, 6.72; Cynthia Tashjian, 6.11; Betsy Greno, 5.72; Candace Graser, 5.38; Susan Cardamone, 5.16; Howard Epstein, 4.34; Susan Burns, 3.54.

100-200 Points – Fran Schmidt, 6.40; Judith McDermid, 3.48; Jim Hassett, 3.47; Joan Ciszak, 2.84; Maria Amlani, 2.20.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 18.89; David Whitt, 17.54; Joanne Nover, 15.95; David Schott, 10.08; Gerry Hooley, 6.32; Pat Haynes, 6.19; Bob Ciszak, 4.53; Laurie Foster, 4.04.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 16.29; Jim McClure, 4.83; Ruth Nawotniak, 4.78; Linda Milch, 1.55.

500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 16.67; Martha Townson, 15.07; Vic Bergsten, 14.65; Betty Metz, 11.18; Joyce Frayer, 10.25; Marilyn Wortzman, 9.15; Bonnie Clement, 6.98; Paul Zittel, 6.41; Henry Chudy, 5.27; Richard McGowan, 5.08.

1,000-1,500 Points – Kamil Bishara, 30.90; Amita Arora, 24.07; Howard Foster, 9.21; Jim Easton, 9.15; John Marvin, 8.17; Mary Ball, 6.84; Bob Kaprove, 6.11; Sue Neubecker, 4.63; Joanne LaFay, 4.51 Terry Fraas, 3.75.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 21.82; Sandi England, 19.29; John Bava, 15.76; Paula Kotowski, 8.60; Judy Kaprove, 4.65; Pinky Regan, 3.80; Walt Olszewski, 2.85; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 2.58; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 24.53; Fred Yellen, 13.41; Allen Beroza, 6.74; Bill Rushmore, 6.60; Art Morth, 5.29; Mike Silverman, 3.17; Dale Anderson, 1.10.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 46.69; Mike Ryan, 24.40; Donna Steffan, 21.67; Judy Padgug, 16.82; Chongmin Zhang, 16.54; John Ziemer, 16.15; Barbara Libby, 15.52; Judy Graf, 12.10; Martha Welte, 9.15; Jim Gullo, 6.85.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 120.46; Dian Petrov, 44.49; Chris Urbanek, 37.90; Jay Costello, 23.37; Bud Seidenberg, 17.38; Jay Levy, 11.45; Sharon Benz, 5.96.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of nearly 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.