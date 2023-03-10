A 10-week course in Bridge Basics, including Stayman, transfers, strong openers and slams, begins Thursday, March, 23, at the Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. Classes are from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. through May 25. Cost is $150. For more info, call the Bridge Center at 716-280-6114 or Ruth Nawotniak at 716-949-7574.

The Buffalo Bridge Center will hold an “Erin Go Bragh” game on Sunday, March 19, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m., a game at noon and prizes for wearing the most green. For more info, email Pat Haynes at phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center has added an Online Limited Game to accompany its live face-to-face game on Wednesdays. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it's limited to players with fewer than 750 master points.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Feb. 27 to March 5

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 59.72%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 56.02%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 53.70%; east-west, Joan and Bob Ciszak, 55.09%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.63%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 52.78%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Kennan, 51.85%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,500 game. Susan Cardamone and Jim McClure, 58.73%; Zaza Nohra and Carol Licata, 56.35%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 52.38%; Joanne Nover and Laurie Foster, 51.32%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Pat Sciandra and Mary Jean Shields, 68.33%; Ruth Nawotniak and Bob Hilburger, 56.67%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Levy and Kamil Bishara, 68%; Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 49%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Betsy and Jim Greno, 60%; Audrey Ray and Carol Licata, 53.89%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 53.33%; Fran Schmidt and Bill Noltee, 52.78%; (3-way tie) Maureen Saab and Martha Cain, Maria Amlani and Violet Makhija, Patty Porter and Robin Coffin, 52.22%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Joann Nover and David Whitt, 58.46%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Ilene Rothman and David Schott, 53.97%; Walt Olszewski and Ed Drozen, 53.96%; Zaza Nohra and John Marvin, 51.86%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 65%; Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 62.50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Joan and Bob Ciszak, Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 60%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. (Tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 62.04%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 54.63%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 64%; Edna and Ron Fill, 54%; east-west, (tie) Cindy Darone and Rich Kayton, Anita Fink and Freda Brummer, 57%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 59%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 55%; east-west, Anne O’Connor and Joan Stankiewicz, 65%; Linda Vassalo and Walt Olszewski, 59%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 59.4%; (tie) Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 53.1%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to Feb. 28, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 3.28; Anthony Girasole, 1.37; Ilene Rothman, 0.75; Maxine Seller, 0.64; Elaine Rubinstein, 0.57.

5-20 Points – Zaza Nohra, 5.91; (tie) Gini Sicignana, Jeannine Dupuis, 0.61.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 5.04; Fred Schweiger, 3.52; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 2.84; (tie) Jo Ann Smith, Lorey Repicci, 1.42.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 5.10; Carol Licata, 2.29; Paul Ziebarth, 0.76; Maureen Cancilla, 0.56; Howard Epstein, 0.40.

100-200 Points – Joan Ciszak, 1.34; Maria Amlani, 0.99.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 14.45; Joanne Nover, 11.58; David Schott, 6.81; Pat Haynes, 5.23; Laurie Foster, 4.04; Gerry Hooley, 3.28; Bob Ciszak, 1.34.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 10.32; Jim McClure, 4.27; Linda Milch, 1.55.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 8.09; Marilyn Wortzman, 6.45; Paul Zittel, 5.77; Joyce Frayer, 4.53; Ed Morgan, 4.52; Barbara Landree, 3.99; Wilson McClaren, 3.63; Linda Zittel, 3.35; Dave Larcom, 3.04; Jo Nasoff-Finton, 3.03.

1,000-1,500 Points – Kamil Bishara, 8.31; John Marvin, 7.60; Jim Easton, 6.45; Mary Ball, 5.05; Sue Neubecker, 4.63; Joanne LaFay, 4.51; Howard Foster, 4.23; Bert Feasley, 2.86; Bob Kaprove, 2.46.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 7.38; Judy Kaprove, 3.82; Pinky Regan, 3.80; Gay Simpson, 2.86; Nancy Kessler, 1.27.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 5.87; Bill Rushmore, 1.63; Pat Rasmus, 0.60.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 18.03; John Ziemer, 10.81; Donna Steffan, 10.42; Judy Graf, 7.67; Judy Padgug, 6.13; Jim Gullo, 4.29; Davis Heussler, 3.04; Martha Welte, 2.86.

Over 5,000 Points – Chris Urbanek, 15.63; Jay Levy, 10.60; Jay Costello, 6.59; Bud Seidenberg, 6.20; Saleh Fetouh, 2.04; Sharon Benz, 1.98; Dian Petrov, 1.80.

