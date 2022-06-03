Duplicate Bridge: June 4, 2022

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, who won the most master points among Buffalo players at the Cleveland All-American Regional Tournament, which ended last Monday. Their 51.28 points tied them for 12th place overall.

Other local players who did well in Cleveland were Dian Petrov, who had 34.13; and Sharon Benz and Chris Urbanek, both with 18.23.

• • •

Players, staff and volunteers all must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before the Toronto Summer Regional Tournament in July, ACBL Unit 166 announced in an email this week. Boosters are not necessary. Masks may or may not be required, but “if a player at your table requests face masks be worn, please do so.”

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center, also known now as the BBC, has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Today, Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 23 to May 29

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 66.20%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 61.57%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 53.24%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 52.31%; east-west, Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 61.57%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 51.39%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 49.54%; Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 49.07%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, (tie) Sharon Wilcox and Audrey Ray, Mary Ball and Jim Lanzo, 59.86%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.10%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 54.42%; east-west, Maryann Szafran and John Marvin, 58.84%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 57.82%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 53.74%; Amita Amora and Martha Townson, 53.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Judy Padgug and Chris Urbanek, Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 55%; Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 67.46%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 56.35%, Terry Camp and Jim Hassett, 55.16%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.78%; east-west, Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 61.90%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 55.56%; Usha Khurana and Bill Rich, 53.17%; Natalie Abramson and Judy Katz, 51.98%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joanne LaFay and John Fiegl, 58.33%;Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 55.56%; (tie) Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 51.39%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 65.97%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 63.19%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 59.72%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.25%; Seema Bhagwat and Beena Deshmukh, 52.78%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Jill and Bruce Brown, 63%; Cindy Darone and Rich Kaytn, 56%; Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 57%; Edna and Ron Fill, 53%; east-west, Karen Synor and Dan Blatz, 62%; Anne O’Connor and Judie Bailey, 57%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn't encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.