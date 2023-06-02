The Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional continues today Saturday, June 3, in the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., and concludes Sunday, June 4. It’s limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Congratulations to Dian Petrov and Davis Heussler, who collected the most master points among Buffalo area players at the Cleveland All-American Regional Tournament May 23 to 29. They both won 13.78 points.

It's unit game week at the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. All games Tuesday, June 6, to Friday, June 9, will offer extra master points. So will the club’s Party Game on Sunday, June 11, which will celebrate Flag Day. Players are encouraged to wear red, white and blue and bring refreshments to share at 11:30 a.m. Game is at noon. For a partner, call Pat Haynes at 716-472-5189 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center has started a face-to-face game at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 100 master pointshas started at The Buffalo Bridge Center. It is held at the same time as the current Thursday game, which is limited to players with fewer than 1,600 points.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center is planning two games for June 24 – at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. – as part of the ACBL's Longest Day program, which collects donations for the Alzheimer's Association.

A 10-week series of review lessons continues at the Bridge Center, mostly on Wednesdays, but sometimes on Mondays. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Instructors are Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its face-to-face game open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face session is awarding additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points and at 10:30 a.m. Friday open to all players.

Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. The Bridge Center also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Today, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

South Western Ontario Regional – Bingeman’s Conference Centre, 425 Bingeman’s Centre Drive, Kitchen, Ont. Tuesday, July 4, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Summer Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 22 to May 28

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 70.14%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 58.10%; (tie) Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 52.78%; Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.07%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.03%; (tie) Dave Larcom and Jim Lanzo, 57.29%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 52.08%; east-west, Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 61.81%; Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 60.07%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 57.64%; (tie) Joyce Frayer and Andrei Reinhorn, Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 53.82%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. North-south, Dennis Daly and Marion Brush, 54.17%; Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 51.04%; east-west, Paul Ziebarth and Bob Hilburger, 55.21%; Mary Ellen Cotter and Maxine Johnson, 53.13%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 62.50%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 55.95%; Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 52.38%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 49.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.79%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 54.70%; Judie Bailey and Betty Metz, 54.65%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 53.75%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 64.70%; Linda Milch and Richard McGowan, 55.75%; Donna and Ron Angst, 51.25%; Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 48.05%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday evening – 0-20 game. Marie Aaron and Linda Battistoni, 57.29%; Pat Bukaty and Maxine Seller, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (tie) Linda Burroughsford and John Ziemer, 56.25%; (3-way tie) Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, Martha Welte and Larry Abate, Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 52.08%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 65.48%; Paul Zittel and Bill Feasley, 60.71%; Joanne LaFay and John Fiegl, 50.60%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 72.78%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 67.78%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 60.56%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 53.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 49.44%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 48.33%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 60%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 54%; east-west, Anita Fink and Freda Brummer, 62%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 55%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 61%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 52%; east-west, Gus Alfano and Jim Cook, 56%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – (3-way tie) Ed and Mike Rupp, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 51.3 %.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

