Duplicate Bridge: June 25, 2022

ACBL Longest Day games will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Lunch and a drawing will be held between games. Lunch and fun finger foods appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Foundation. For partnerships and information, call Jay Levy at 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In-person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination required. Masks optional. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Toronto Summer Regional Tournament, in line with ACBL policies for in-person games, will give a 20% upgrade in point awards for winners, ACBL Unit 166 noted in an email this week.

The tournament, which runs from Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 11, in Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, has a separate schedule of games for novice and intermediate players. There are no evening games. For more information, click this link.

Players, staff and volunteers all must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before the tournament. Boosters are not necessary. Masks may or may not be required, but “if a player at your table requests face masks be worn, please do so.”

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 13 to June 19

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Jennifer Epstein and Terry Camp, 62.22%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 58.89%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 56.11%; Janet and David Desmon, 55.56%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 55%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 64.29%; Maryann Szafran and Linda Milch, 56.80%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 53.40%; Janie Polk and Gail Pitterman, 50%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.22%; Hannah Weinberg and Judith Babat, 56.46%; Srivatsa Rajan and John Marvin, 55.78%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 51.70%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 66.67%; Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 64.58%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 56.25%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 57.62%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 56.67%; Agi Maisel and Bonnie Clement, 54.76%; Fran Schmidt and Bill Noltee, 51.90%; (tie) Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, Laura and John Houghtaling, 51.43%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (Tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and John Ziemer, Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 60%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 63.69%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 60.12%; Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 58.93%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 54.76%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.81%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 54.17%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 53.47%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 52.78%; (tie) Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Fritz Schweiger and Joe Huber, 54%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 51%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 75%; Edna and Ron Fill, 41%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 58.3%; June Feuerstein and Marilyn Sultz, 57.5%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 61%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Marge McMillin, 54%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

