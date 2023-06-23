Here in the bridge world, today, Saturday, June 24, is The Longest Day, when the ACBL holds special games and collects donations for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is planning two games today – at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

One more lesson is left in the 10-week series of review lessons at the Bridge Center. It’s at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 1,600 points. There is a new face-to-face game at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 100 master points.It is held concurrently with the regular Thursday game.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center holds face-to-face games open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the Bridge Center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. For more general info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Delaware Wednesday Club game is hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly three years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

Tournament calendar

2023

South Western Ontario Regional – Bingeman’s Conference Centre, 425 Bingeman’s Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 4, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Summer Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, July 8, and Sunday July 9. For more info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Regional – JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 12 to June 18

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 66.67%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 57.78%; Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 56.11%; Terry Camp and David Freimuth, 55%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 53.89%; Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 52.78%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 51.11%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Joyce Greenspan and Andrei Reinhorn, 63.06%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 58.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelien, 55%; east-west, Paula Kotowski and Bob Kaprove, 59.17%; Betty Metz and Ruth Nawotniak, 58.33%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 54.17%; Jini and John Rubenstein, 50.28%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Gini Sicignano and Dennis Daly, 70%; Jackie Simon and Bill Duax, 60%; Lorey Repicci and Jo Ann Smith, 51.67%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 59.38%; Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 57.29%; (tie) Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 51.04%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. %.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Larry Himelein and Art Morth, 72.50%; Maryann Szafran and Linda Milch, 48.13%; Jackie Simon and Bill Duax, 45%; east-west, John Marvin and Dennis Daly, 55.63%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Sue Neubecker, 54.38%; (tie) Donna and Fred Hirsh, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 51.25 %.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday evening – 0-20 game. %.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 57%; Donna Steffan and Audrey Ray, 53%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 52%; (tie) Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, Nancy Wolstoncroft and John Ziemer, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, %.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda Zittel and Joanne LaFay, 56.55%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 55.95%; Paul Zittel and John Fiegl, 51.19%; (tie) Gordon Crone and Dave Larcom, Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 48.81%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Jim Lanzo and Madhav Deshmukh, 63.19%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 61.81%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 57.64%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 56.94%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, %.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 55%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 51%; east-west, Anne O’Connor and Joan Stankiewicz, 62%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 57%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 65.6%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 59.4%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 12.91; Ilene Rothman, 6.26; Dennis Daly, 5.18; Anthony Girasole, 3.81; Bill Rogers, 3.46; Fran Holmes, 2.24; Maxine Seller, 2.09; Pat Doyle, 1.48; Pat Sciandra, 1.06.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Barbara Kaye, 2.33; Karen Dearing, 2.02; Gini Sicignano, 1.71; Jeannine Dupuis, 1.38.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 13.28; Maria Schory, 9.98; Mike Metzger, 9.15; Anne Slater, 6.90; Kathleen Voigt, 6.20; Jo Ann Smith, 5.62; Bill Donaldson, 5.09; Phyllis Stasiowski, 4.91; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Maxine Johnson, 4.31.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 17.58; Jim Greno, 14.51; Betsy Greno, 13.51; Howard Epstein, 11.80; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.53; John Houghtaling, 9.88; Susan Cardamone, 9.62; Candace Graser, 8.76; Susan Burns, 6.34; Mary Ellen Cotter, 5.41.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 14.97; Fran Schmidt, 10.67; Jim Hassett, 7.99; Betty DeFeo, 7.65; Joan Ciszak, 6.37; Judith McDermid, 4.47; Barbara Scott, 3.36; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 1.37.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 49.30; David Schott, 42.95; David Whitt, 36.82; Pat Haynes, 37.66; Joanne Nover, 34.43; Laurie Foster, 13.85; Laura Houghtaling, 9.88; Bob Ciszak, 9.76; Gerry Hooley, 8.51; Ethan Xie, 5.50.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 52.05; Bram Hamovitch, 32.81; Terry Hamovitch, 30.68; Jim O’Hara, 21.60; Ruth Nawotniak, 15.79; Jim McClure, 14.02; Linda Milch, 9.85; Margaret Zhou, 8.30; Audrey Ray, 6.43; Judy Zeckhauser, 5.81.

500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 48.70; Vic Bergsten, 36.67; Martha Townson, 35.90; Joyce Frayer, 27.86; Violet Makhija, 27.81; Bonnie Clement, 25.33; Betty Metz, 25.02; Marilyn Wortzman, 24.77; Jasbeer Makhija, 19.27; Richard McGowan, 18.21.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 60.73; Kamil Bishara, 47.73; Jim Easton, 25.84; John Marvin, 24.70; Howard Foster, 23 even; Mary Ball, 15.45; Sue Neubecker, 14.37; Bert Feasley, 9.05; Bob Kaprove, 8.81.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 60.67; Sandi England, 45.21; John Bava, 32.59; Pinky Regan, 21.92; Paula Kotowski, 21.64; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 16.21; David Colligan, 14.12; Tova Reinhorn, 9.30; Judy Kaprove, 8.10; Walt Olszewski, 7.92.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 72.23; Fred Yellen, 58.52; Linda Burroughsford, 55.69; Allen Beroza, 16.67; Mike Silverman, 16.53; Bill Rushmore, 6.60; Art Morth, 5.29; Pat Rasmus, 4.43; Dale Anderson, 3.61.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 216.47; Chongmin Zhang, 135.19; John Ziemer, 70.91; Mike Ryan, 60.97; Donna Steffan, 52.01; Judy Padgug, 43.09; Martha Welte, 35.57; Judy Graf, 35.15; Barbara Libby, 25.30; Kathy Pollock, 13.76.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 192.63; Dian Petrov, 153.35; Jay Levy, 107.79; Chris Urbanek, 94.94; Jay Costello, 59.18; Bud Seidenberg, 58.54; Sharon Benz, 16.56.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.