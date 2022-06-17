Duplicate Bridge: June 18, 2022

The Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, will hold ACBL Longest Day games at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Lunch and a drawing will be held between games. Lunch and fun finger foods appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Foundation. For partnerships and information, call Jay Levy at 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination required. Masks optional. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Toronto Summer Regional Tournament, in line with ACBL policies for in-person games, will give a 20% upgrade in point awards for winners, ACBL Unit 166 noted in an email this week.

The tournament, which runs from Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 11, in Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, has a separate schedule of games for novice and intermediate players. There are no evening games. For more information, click this link.

Players, staff and volunteers all must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before the tournament. Boosters are not necessary. Masks may or may not be required, but “if a player at your table requests face masks be worn, please do so.”

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 6 to June 12

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.06%; Maria Schory and Gary Keenan, 59.72%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 54.17%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 65.65%; Hannah Weinberg and Judith Babat, 56.80%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.72%; east-west, Ruth Nawotniak and Violet Makhija, 62.59%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.84%; Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 54.76%; Bill Rich and Jim Hassett, 51.02%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 65.48%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 55.36%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 51.79%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Betty Metz, 49.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Fran Schmidt and Bill Noltee, 62.24%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 54.08%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.40%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.04%; east-west, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 58.84%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 55.78%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 54.76%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 50.68%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 67.86%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 53.57%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 52.98%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 50.60%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat Rasmus and Joe Rooney, 66.67%; Bert Feasley and Paul Zittel, 57.29%; Linda Zittel and Joanne LaFay, 54.17%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2000 game. Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 62.50%; (tie) Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 56.94%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhijz, 54.86%; Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 52.78%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Marian Morber and George Mayers, 63%; Fritz Schweiger and Joe Huber, 50%; east-west, Edna and Ron Fill, 57%; Raj Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 59%; Judie Bailey and Anne O’Connor, 57%; east-west, Elaine Wegrzyn and Bill Westley, 62%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 57%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to May 31, 2022

5-20 Points –William Donaldson, 6.86; Maureen Saab, 4.40; Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 3.03; Karen Dearing, 2.10.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 11.26; Fred Schweiger, 10.81: Jo Ann Smith, 9.58; Howard Epstein, 9.12; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.38; Anne Slater, 7.94; John Houghtaling, 7.82; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83; Gary Keenan, 5.37.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 19.45; Jennifer Epstein, 14.84; Jim Greno, 10.31; Betsy Greno, 9.51; Cynthia Tashjian, 8.88; Carol Licata, 8.34; Candace Graser, 7.02; Amy Habib, 6.73; Fran Schmidt, 5.14.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 31.41; Judith McDermid, 20.68; Joanne Nover, 19.14; Kusum Phadke, 13.49; Maria Amlani, 12.02; Janet Desmon, 11.59; Joan Ciszak, 10.06; Linda Henschel, 7.19.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 25.79; Audrey Ray, 16.73; Carol Roth, 14.99; Bob Ciszak, 13.40; Margaret Zhou, 9.19; Laura Houghtaling, 7.82; Patty Porter, 5.54; Judy Zeckhauser, 5.20.

300-500 Points – Martha Townson, 56.95; (tie) Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 49.58%; Violet Makhija, 45.17; Jasbeer Makhija, 44.92; Larry Himelein, 35.18; Bonnie Clement, 29.42; Barbara Landree, 13.14.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 76.15; Jim Lanzo, 67.72; Amita Arora, 66.85; Marilyn Wortzman, 53.73; Paul Zittel, 35.69; Joyce Frayer, 33.79; Linda Zittel, 27.18; Mary Ball, 24.48; Sushil Amlami, 23.31; Bill Rich, 22.49.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 53.73; John Bava, 39.07; Sandi England, 28.16; Howard Foster, 20.85; Rajat Basu, 20.74; Kamil Bishara, 20.69; Jean Macdonald, 13 even; Judy Kaprove, 11.79; Paula Kotowski, 11.58; John Marvin, 10.21.

1,500-2,500 Points –Gene Finton, 52.67; Gay Simpson, 52.11; Pinky Regan, 28.41; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; David Colligan, 17.26; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 9.10.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 255.03; Davis Heussler, 182.19; Ken Meier, 78.94; Allen Beroza, 34.14; Fred Yellen, 30.51; Linda Burroughsford, 28.60; Pat Rasmus, 14.83; David Millward, 14.13; Dale Anderson, 10.63.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 77.40; John Ziemer, 50.45; Judy Padgug, 42.65; Judy Graf, 40.03; Barbara Libby, 26.43; Donna Steffan, 22.41; Kathy Pollock, 18.76; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83; Jim Gullo, 11.14.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 290.50; Dian Petrov, 156.55; Jay Costello, 92 even; Chris Urbanek, 52.84; Sharon Benz, 40.86; Jay Levy, 34.03; Bud Seidenberg, 32.66; Bert Hargeshimer, 17.55; John Sinclair, 14.74; Christy Kellogg, 11.33.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

