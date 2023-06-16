The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is planning two games for Saturday, June 24 – at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. – as part of the ACBL's Longest Day program, which collects donations for the Alzheimer's Association.

Two more lessons remain in a 10-week series of review lessons at the Bridge Center, mostly on Wednesdays, but sometimes on Mondays. Lessons are at 2 p.m. and continue June 21 and June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Instructors are Fred Yellen and Chris Urbanek. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 1,600 points. There is a new face-to-face game at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 100 master points.It is held concurrently with the regular Thursday game.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center holds face-to-face games open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the Bridge Center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. For more general info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Delaware Wednesday Club game is hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

Congratulations to Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, the Buffalo area players who earned the most master points at the Unit 112 Sectional Tournament for Novice and Intermediate players June 7 and 8 in Rochester. They each won 1.72 points.

Tournament calendar

2023

South Western Ontario Regional – Bingeman’s Conference Centre, 425 Bingeman’s Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 4, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Summer Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 5 to June 11

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 71.53%; (tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 54.17%; (tie) Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, Phyllis Stasiowski and Amy Felman, 50.93%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Brian Fleming, 62.70%; Jim Lanzo and Gene Giorgini, 55.56%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 54.37%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 51.59%; east-west, Henry Chudt and David Schott, 60.32%; (tie) Tova Reinhorn and Agi Maisel, 59.52%; Jini and John Rubinstein, 54.37%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. North-south, Jackie Simon and William Duax, 57.81%; Gini Sicignano and Dennis Daly, 53.13%; east-west, Maxine Johnson and Mary Ellen Cotter, 66.66%; Donna and Fred Hirsh, 52.09%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Jim Gullo, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 59.03%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 54.86%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 50.69%. Sushil Amlani and Madhav Deshmukh, 66.67%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 58.33%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 56.11%; Maria Schory and Michael Metzger, 53.33%; Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 52.78%; Jim Hassettt and Gary Keenan, 52.22%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Paula Rosen and Richard McGowan, 65.86%; Joyce Greenspan and Ruth Wurster, 63,86%; Tova Reinhorn and Sue Neubecker, 52.62%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 51.94%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 59.52%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 56.55%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 54.76%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 52.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 61.31%; (tie) Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, Jo Nasoff-Finton and Andrei Reinhorn, 54.17%; Judy Graf and John Ziemer, 52.08%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 51.49%; east-west, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 69.35%; Jay Levy and Saleh Fetouh, 64.29%; Tova Reinhorn and Sue Neubecker, 50.60%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 47.02%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 58%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 54%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Sushil Amlani and Madhav Deshmukh, 66.67%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 58.33%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 56.11%; Maria Schory and Michael Metzger, 53.33%; Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 52.78%; Jim Hassettt and Gary Keenan, 52.22%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Virtual Club Play Online

Jan. 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 5.72; Fran Holmes, 1.60; (tie) Jane Harrington, David Taylor, 0.48.

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Karen Dearing, 2.02.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 9.98; Mike Metzger, 9.15; Anne Slater, 6.05; Kathleen Voigt, 5.35; Michel Dupuis, 4.25; Jo Ann Smith, 3.17; Phyllis Stasiowski, 3.08; Maureen Saab, 2.97; Maxine Johnson, 2.73; Judy Reich, 1.23.

50-100 Points –Jim Greno, 14.51; Betsy Greno, 13.51; Carol Licata, 12.03; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.53; Candace Graser, 8.76; Howard Epstein, 8.59; John Houghtaling, 8.32; Susan Burns, 6.34; Gary Keenan, 4.40; Mary Ellen Cotter, 3.83.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 13.47; Fran Schmidt, 10.67; Jim Hassett, 7.99; Judy McDermid, 2.17; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 1.37; (tie) Betty DeFeo, Joan Ciszak; 0.84, Faith Lowell, 0.56.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 47.72; David Schott, 10.53; Laura Houghtaling, 8.32; Bob Ciszak, 4.23 Gerry Hooley, 4 even; Pat Haynes, 2.75; Joanne Nover, 1.46; Judith Babat, 1.08; Patty Porter, 0.72.

300-500 Points – (Tie) Bram Hamovitch, Terry Hamovitch, 14.16; Larry Himelein, 11.30; Ruth Nawotniak, 8.82; Jim O’Hara, 6.95; Audrey Ray, 4.06; Jim McClure, 3.44; Margaret Zhou, 3.29; Judy Zeckhauser, 1.03.

500-1,000 Points –Jim Lanzo, 32.45; Vic Bergsten, 26.21; Violet Makhija, 21.36; Martha Townson, 21.15; Jasbeer Makhija, 19.27; Joyce Frayer, 14.81; Richard McGowan, 12.80; Brian Block, 12 even; Sushil Amlani, 8.05; Bill Rich, 7.26.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 60.73; Bob Kaprove, 6.17; Jim Easton, 5.63; Rajat Basu, 3.93; Mary Ball, 3.61; Bert Feasley, 1.39.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 41.40; Sandi England, 34.46; John Bava, 24.02; Walt Olszewski, 5.61; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 68.11; Allen Beroza, 16.67; Linda Burroughsford, 6.80; Dale Anderson, 2.77.

3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 21.73; Martha Welte, 6.64; Davis Heussler, 6.52; Judy Padgug, 6.50.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 10.16; Jay Levy, 4.52.

