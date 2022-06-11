Duplicate Bridge: June 11, 2022

Rochester will host its first sectional tournament since Fall 2019 on July 9 and 10 in the historic Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. There will be pairs games on Saturday, a two-session event, and Swiss Teams on Sunday. Proof of vaccination required. Masks not required at the moment, but organizers say, “It would be considerate to bring a face mask to wear if your opponents request it.”

The Buffalo Bridge Center, also known now as the BBC, has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Players, staff and volunteers all must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before the Toronto Summer Regional Tournament in July, ACBL Unit 166 announced in an email this week. Boosters are not necessary. Masks may or may not be required, but “if a player at your table requests face masks be worn, please do so.”

Tournament calendar

2022

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 30 to June 5

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 67.26%; David Schott and Richard McGowan, 57.44%; Rivona Ehrenreich and Carol Roth, 55.06%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 53.87%; east-west, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 61.90%; Bill Noltee and John Marvin, 58.04%; Paul Rosen and Jim McClure, 56.85%; (tie) Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 56%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 55%; Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 54%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 60.20%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 53.74%; Larry Himelein and David Scott, 50%; east-west, Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 56.80%; Agi Maisel and Bonnie Clement, 55.44%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 53.74% Maria Schory and Bill Noltee, 51.70%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 57%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 54%; Joe Rooney and Joe Miranda, 53%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 68.33%; (tie) Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, Amita Arora and Sriram Datla, 57.78%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 53.89; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 53.33%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 63%; Cindy Darone and Rich Kaytn, 54%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 66%; Rolene Pozarny and Kokila Chheda, 55%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 51%; east-west, Joan Stankiewicz and Anne O’Connor, 60%; Fritz Schweigere and Joanne Zavarella, 58%; Maureen Ellis and Bobbi Huber, 57%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2022

5-20 Points – Maureen Saab, 4.40; Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 3.03; Karen Dearing, 2.10; William Donaldson, 1.95.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 11.26; Jo Ann Smith, 9.58; Howard Epstein, 9.12; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.38; Anne Slater, 7.94; John Houghtaling, 7.82; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Fred Schweiger, 6.88; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 19.45; Jennifer Epstein, 11.51; Jim Greno, 10.31; Betsy Greno, 9.51; Cynthia Tashjian, 8.88; Carol Licata, 8.34; Candace Graser, 7.02; Amy Habib, 6.73.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 28.30; Judith McDermid, 20.10; Joanne Nover, 16.26; Kusum Phadke, 13.49; Janet Desmon, 11.59; Maria Amlani, 11.04; Joan Ciszak, 9.11; Linda Henschel, 7.19.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 20.41; Audrey Ray, 16.73; Carol Roth, 14.99; Bob Ciszak, 12.45; Margaret Zhou, 8.07; Laura Houghtaling, 7.82; Patty Porter, 5.54; Judy Zeckhauser, 5.20.

300-500 Points – Martha Townson, 48.82; (tie) Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 48.59; Violet Makhija, 45.17; Jasbeer Makhija, 44.92; Larry Himelein, 31.16; Bonnie Clement, 25.55.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 69.60; Amita Arora, 65.13; Jim Lanzo, 62.81; Marilyn Wortzman, 53.04; Joyce Frayer, 30.66; Mary Ball, 22.83; Bill Rich, 22.49; Sushil Amlani, 22.33; Paul Zittel, 21.44; Richard McGowan, 19.03.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 53.04; John Bava, 33.55; Sandi England, 24.82; Rajat Basu, 16.19; Judy Kaprove, 11.79; Howard Foster, 11.77; Jean Macdonald, 11.22; Paula Kotowski, 10.08; Kamil Bishara, 9.41.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gene Finton, 50.10; Gay Simpson, 48.66; Pinky Regan, 28.41; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 9.10.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 255.03; Ken Meier, 78.94; Davis Heussler, 52.56; Allen Beroza, 34.14; Fred Yellen, 21.35; Dale Anderson, 10.63; Pat Rasmus, 10.07.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 53.82; John Ziemer, 42.23; Judy Padgug, 35.57; Judy Graf, 35.27; Barbara Libby, 20.36; Donna Steffan, 19.26; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 26.51; Saleh Fetouh, 24.92; Chris Urbanek, 22.70; Bud Seidenberg, 20.35; Sharon Benz, 15.98; John Sinclair, 13.65; Jay Levy, 13.56; Bert Hargeshimer, 10.94.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

