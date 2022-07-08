Duplicate Bridge: July 9, 2022

There’s a choice of tournaments nearby this weekend. The Rochester Summer Sectional takes place today, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, in the historic Moose Lodge, 5375 Henrietta Road, Henrietta. For info, click this link.

Across the border, the Toronto Summer Regional Tournament wraps up today, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, in Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road. There is a separate schedule of games for novice and intermediate players, and there are no evening games. For more information, click this link.

The Buffalo Bridge Center has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination required. Masks optional. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Today, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Today, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Rochester Non-Life Master Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara 499er Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21. For info, click this link.

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 27 to July 3

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 63.43%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.80; Fran Schmidt and Terry Camp, 58.33%; east-west, Nancy Counts and Frank Indelicato, 63.43%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 57.41%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 55.56%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 52.78; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.20%; Maryann Szafran and John Marvin, 56.80%; Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 56.46%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 51.36%; east-west, Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 61.22%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 55.44%; Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 55.10%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 51.70%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 64.58%; Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 61.51%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 58.33%; Terry Camp and Jim Hassett, 56.35%; east-west, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 66.27%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 58.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 47.62%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 56.48%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 55.56%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 52.31%; (tie) Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, Bob Padgug and Bert Feasley, 50.93%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Bill and Bert Feasley, 66.67%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 57.29%; Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 53.13%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 62.50%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 56.94%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – (Tie) Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 58%; Edna and Ron Fill, 56%; Fritz Schweiger, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 62%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 61%; east-west, Lorey Repicci and Kokila Chheda, 59%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 55%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022

5-20 Points – Maureen Saab, 4.40; Molly Morris, 3.63; Daren Liu, 3.32; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 3.03; William Donaldson, 2.80; Karen Dearing, 2.62.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 12.43; Howard Epstein, 11.64; Jo Ann Smith, 9.98; Anne Slater, 9.20; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; John Houghtaling, 8.63; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Fred Schweiger, 6.88; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 24.35; Jennifer Epstein, 14.99; Jim Greno, 10.43; Cynthia Tashjian, 9.96; Betsy Greno, 9.63; Carol Licata, 8.53; Candace Graser, 8.10; Fran Schmidt, 7.07; Amy Habib, 6.73.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 31.87; Joanne Nover, 25.05; Judith McDermid, 23.82; Kusum Phadke, 20.47; Maria Amlani, 18.29; Janet Desmon, 13.84; Joan Ciszak, 12.18; Barbara Scott, 10.37.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 22.56; Audrey Ray, 19.32; Carol Roth, 17.58; Bob Ciszak, 15.52; Margaret Zhou, 8.74; Laura Houghtaling, 8.63; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser, John Scott, 6.61; Patty Porter, 5.54; John Fiegl, 5.42.

300-500 Points –Terry Hamovitch, 57.19; Bram Hamovitch, 56.09; Martha Townson, 49.76; Violet Makhija, 48.65; Jasbeer Makhija, 47.76; Larry Himelein, 41.58; Bonnie Clement, 34.98.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 94.45; Vic Bergsten, 79.85; Jim Lanzo, 73.69; Marilyn Wortzman, 57.62; Joyce Frayer, 33.16; Sushil Amlani, 28 even; Bill Rich, 26.80; Mary Ball, 24.27; Paul Zittel, 22.97; Richard McGowan, 22.40.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 57.62; John Bava, 38.05; Sandi England, 35.67; Kamil Bishara, 20.04; Rajat Basu, 17.39; Howard Foster, 11.99; Judy Kaprove, 11.79; Jean Macdonald, 11.22; Paula Kotowski, 10.08; John Marvin, 9.58.

1,500-2,500 Points –Gay Simpson, 60.27; Gene Finton, 57.44; Pinky Regan, 32.73; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 25.94; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 334.12; Ken Meier, 103.97; Allen Beroza, 52.92; Davis Heussler, 34.30; Fred Yellen, 27.55; Pat Rasmus, 16.65; Dale Anderson, 15.82.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 71.68; John Ziemer, 55.84; Judy Graf, 48.96; Judy Padgug, 41.41; Barbara Libby, 23.87; Donna Steffan, 20.79; Jim Gullo, 12.10; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 35.25; Jay Costello, 34.20; Chris Urbanek, 29.86; Sharon Benz, 20.85; Bud Seidenberg, 20.35; Jay Levy, 17.59; John Sinclair, 15.18; Bert Hargeshimer, 12.42; Christy Kellogg, 11.15.

