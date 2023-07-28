The annual Western New York Unit 116 picnic lunch and game will be held today, Saturday, July 29, at the Dale Association Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Lunch is at noon, game at 1 p.m. Pre-registration encouraged. Call or text Kathy Pollock at 716-310-4199 or email her at BridgeKat@gmail.com.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly three years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Finger Lakes Regional – JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 17 to July 23

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 65.97%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 61.11%; Betty DeFeo and John Lengyel, 59.72%; (tie) Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 62.10%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 60.83%; Pat Haynes and David Whitt, 57.74%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 52.71%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 50.73%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 50.06%; east-west, Betty Metz and Brian Fleming, 67%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.97%; Audrey Ray and Ed Morgan, 53.37%; Jini and John Rubenstein, 51.52%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 49.21%; Pat Bukaty and Maxine Seller, 49.17%; Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 49.01%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 58%; Judy Zeckhauser and Bud Seidenberg, 55%; Betty Metz and Sharon Benz, 51%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. %.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 60.32%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 59.52%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 57.94%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.35%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday evening – 0-20 game. %.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (Tie) Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, Sue Bergman and Sharon Benz, 57.14%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 55.36%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, %.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 59.38%; Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 58.33%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 51.04%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 59.72%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 56.25%; Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 53.47%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 52.78%; (tie) Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 51.39%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; Edna and Ron Fill, 62%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 63.42%; Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 63.28%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 60%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 59%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 61%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 59%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 69.8%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 57.9%; Lynda Pettit and Kay Brinkman, 54%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 17.23; Ilene Rothman, 7.88; Dennis Daly, 7.09; Anthony Girasole, 4.74; Bill Rogers, 3.63; Fran Holmes, 2.24; Maxine Seller, 2.20; Pat Sciandra, 1.81; Pat Doyle, 1.48; Mary Jane Shields, 1.24.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Mary Luce, 3.63; Gini Sicignano, 3.37; Barbara Kaye, 2.90; Devon Marlette, 2.81; Jeannine Dupuis, 2.22; Karen Dearing, 2.02.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 13.28; Maria Schory, 11.15; Jo Ann Smith, 10.54; Mike Metzger, 10.32; Phyllis Stasiowski, 6.99; Anne Slater, 6.90; Kathleen Voigt, 6.63; Lorey Repicci, 6.34; Maxine Johnson, 5.47; Bill Donaldson, 5.09.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 19.53; Jim Greno, 14.79; Betsy Greno, 13.79; Howard Epstein, 12.93; Susan Cardamone, 12.52; John Houghtaling, 11.83; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.99; Candace Graser, 9.22; Mary Ellen Cotter, 6.57; Susan Burns, 6.34.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 20.54; Fran Schmidt, 11.44; Betty DeFeo, 8.95; Jim Hassett, 8.72; Joan Ciszak, 6.58; Judith McDermid, 6.21; Barbara Scott, 3.36; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 1.37; Janet Desmon, 1.08.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 51.80; David Schott, 50.41; Pat Haynes, 44.05; David Whitt, 42.82; Joanne Nover, 39.76; Laurie Foster, 17.69; Laura Houghtaling, 11.83; Bob Ciszak, 10.64; Gerry Hooley, 8.51; Ethan Xie, 5.50.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 60.81; Bram Hamovitch, 41.07; Terry Hamovitch, 38.94; Jim O’Hara, 22.88; Ruth Nawotniak, 20.11; Linda Milch, 15.62; Jim McClure, 15.59; Audrey Ray, 14.57; Margaret Zhou, 8.30; Maryann Szafran, 6.15.

500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 57.08; Vic Bergsten, 40.60; Bonnie Clement, 36.55; Martha Townson, 36.14; Joyce Frayer, 34.95; Marilyn Wortzman, 31.37; Violet Makhija, 31 even; Betty Metz, 27.99; Richard McGowan, 24.53; Jasbeer Makhija, 22.07.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 92.70; Kamil Bishara, 54.50; Jim Easton, 33.08; John Marvin, 32.29; Howard Foster, 30.90; Sue Neubecker, 20.05; Mary Ball, 18.79; Bob Kaprove, 16.46; Joyce Greenspan, 15.87; Joanne Lafay, 12.59.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 68.86; Sandi England, 57.73; John Bava, 38.09; Paula Kotowski, 26.78; Pinky Regan, 23.99; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 18.29; David Colligan, 17.25; Tova Reinhorn, 14.69; Walt Olszewski, 9.47; Judy Kaprove, 8.10.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 89.06; Fred Yellen, 67 even; Linda Burroughsford, 65.42; Allen Beroza, 21.74; Mike Silverman, 16.53; Pat Rasmus, 7.60; Bill Rushmore, 6.60; Art Morth, 5.29; Dale Anderson, 5.01.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 234.94; Chongmin Zhang, 135.19; John Ziemer, 78,69; Mike Ryan, 77.35; Donna Steffan, 63.04; Judy Padgug, 49.38; Martha Welte, 35.37; Barbara Libby, 33.77; Jim Gullo, 18.72.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 224.25; Dian Petrov, 153.35; Jay Levy, 130.23; Chris Urbanek, 103.75; Jay Costello, 71.35; Bud Seidenberg, 58.54; Sharon Benz, 20.12.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.