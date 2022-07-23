Duplicate Bridge: July 23, 2022

The Buffalo Bridge Center is scheduled to start holding in-person games next week in its new quarters in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Use the entrance next to TGIFriday’s and walk straight back to the main corridor. It’s right across the way.

There will be a pair of games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also will be two games at 10:30 a.m. – for 99ers and for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. A free lesson will be offered at 10.

The club also will hold two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center will continue to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Players at the Amherst Senior Center have voted to eliminate their Thursday afternoon game and play on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

Western New York Unit 116 will hold its summer outing Aug. 6 at the home of the Lockport Dupliclub in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Enter via the parking lot in the rear. Lunch at noon, game at 1 p.m. Vaccinations required. Pre-register by calling or texting John Bava at 908-256-6466 or emailing him at JBava@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has in-person games at 1 p.m. Wednesdays (open to all players) and Thursdays (players with fewer than 499 points). The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh, who earned 66.56 master points last week at the Toronto Summer Regional Tournament. He was seventh overall.

Tied for fifth overall at the Rochester Summer Sectional Tournament last weekend were Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, both with 12.30 points. Also doing well in Rochester were Judy Padgug and Davis Heussler, with 4.87 points.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Rochester Non-Life Master Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara 499er Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21. For info, click this link.

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 11 to July 17

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Janet and David Desmon, 68.75%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 61.11%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 59.03%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 56.25%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 63.49%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 59.92%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.14%; east-west, Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 61.51%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 56.75%; (tie) Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 51.19%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 61%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 59.50%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.50%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 57.50%; Ramani Sundaresan and Pat Konrad, 55%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda Zittel and Joanne LaFay, 56.25%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 54.86%; (tie) Sandi England and Bert Feasley, Pat and Dick Rasmus, 53.47%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 61.11%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55.56%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.17%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 59%; Marian Morber and George Mayers, 54%; east-west, Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 60%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Bill Westley, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 67%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 54%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 64%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 61%.

• • •

• • •

