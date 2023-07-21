Pre-registration is encouraged for the annual Western New York Unit 116 picnic lunch and game next Saturday, July 29, at the Dale Association Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Lunch is at noon, game at 1 p.m. Call or text Kathy Pollock at 716-310-4199 or email her at BridgeKat@gmail.com.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly three years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Finger Lakes Regional – JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 10 to July 16

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 67.59%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.04%; Maria Schory and Terry Camp, 54.63%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 49.07%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 54.17%; Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 53.27%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 52.38%; Betty Metz and Paul Zittel, 50%; east-west, Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 69.35%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 58.63%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.95%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jeannine Dupuis and Gini Sicignano, 54.17%; Jo Ann Smith and Lorey Repicci, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 59.52%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 55.95%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Kamil Bishara, 55.36%; Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 52.98%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 71.88%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 57.50%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.50%; (tie) Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, Donna and Fred Hirsh, 51.25%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 63.54%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 58.33%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Betty Metz, 48.96%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 61.90%; (tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, Laurie and Howard Foster, 50.89%; east-west, Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 74.40%; Sue Bergman and Sharon Benz, 55.95%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Terry Fraas, 54.76%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 62.50%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Zittel, 61.46%; Sandi England and Ed Morgan, 54.17%; Pepe Justicia-Linde and Donna Starnes, 51.04%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 72%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 62%; east-west, Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 62%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 60%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 56%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 54%; east-west, David Young and Tim Hartnett, 59%; Raj Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 58%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 68.3%; Gerry Dominski and Fritz Schweiger, 57.9%; (tie) Lynda Pettit and Kay Brinkman, Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 55.6%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Virtual Club Play Online

Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 7.79; Fran Holmes, 1.60; Ilene Rothman, 0.52; (tie) Jane Harrington, David Taylor, 0.48.

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Karen Dearing, 2.02.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 11.15; Mike Metzger, 10.32; Anne Slater, 6.05; Kathleen Voigt, 5.35; Michel Dupuis, 4.92; Phyllis Stasiowski, 3.86; Jo Ann Smith, 3.17; Maxine Johnson, 3.13; Maureen Saab, 2.97; Judy Reich, 1.23.

50-100 Points –Jim Greno, 14.79; Carol Licata, 13.96; Betsy Greno, 13.79; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.99; Howard Epstein, 9.72; Candace Graser, 9.22; John Houghtaling, 8.32; Susan Burns, 6.34; Gary Keenan, 5.41; Mary Ellen Cotter, 4.23.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 19.04; Fran Schmidt, 11.44; Jim Hassett, 9.72; Judy McDermid, 3.91; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 1.37; (tie) Betty DeFeo, Joan Ciszak; 0.84, (tie) Faith Lowell, Janet Desmon, 0.56.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 50.22; David Schott, 11.92; Laura Houghtaling, 8.32; Pat Haynes, 5.13; Bob Ciszak, 4.90; Gerry Hooley, 4 even; Joanne Nover, 2.14; Judith Babat, 1.08; Patty Porter, 0.72.

300-500 Points – (Tie) Bram Hamovitch, Terry Hamovitch, 22.42; Larry Himelein, 13.42; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.95; Jim O’Hara, 8.23; Audrey Ray, 4.52; Jim McClure, 3.44; Margaret Zhou, 3.29; Judy Zeckhauser, 1.03.

500-1,000 Points –Jim Lanzo, 36.22; Vic Bergsten, 29.22; Violet Makhija, 24.18; Jasbeer Makhija, 22.07; Martha Townson, 21.39; Joyce Frayer, 15.77; Richard McGowan, 14.23; Brian Block, 13.24; Sushil Amlani, 9.89; Bonnie Clement, 9.49.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 92.70; Bob Kaprove, 11.85; Jim Easton, 7.81; Rajat Basu, 6.71; Mary Ball, 3.61; Bert Feasley, 1.39.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 49.59; Sandi England, 46.08; John Bava, 29.52; Walt Olszewski, 7.16; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12; Pinky Regan, 2.07.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 84.94; Allen Beroza, 21.74; Linda Burroughsford, 6.80; Dale Anderson, 4.17.

3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 30.20; Martha Welte, 6.64; Davis Heussler, 6.52; Judy Padgug, 6.50.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 12.39; Jay Levy, 4.52.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.