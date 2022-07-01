Duplicate Bridge: July 2, 2022

The Toronto Summer Regional Tournament begins Tuesday, July 5, and continues through Sunday, July 11, in Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road. There is a separate schedule of games for novice and intermediate players, and there are no evening games. For more information, click this link.

Players, staff and volunteers all must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before the tournament. Boosters are not necessary. Masks may or may not be required, but organizers say “if a player at your table requests face masks be worn, please do so.”

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination required. Masks optional. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Next Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 20 to June 26

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 70.83%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 57.64%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 56.25%; Mary Holmes and Leslie Deich, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 66.67%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 57.14%; Maryann Szafran and Linda Milch, 55.56%; east-west, Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 58.33%; Hannah Weinberg and Judith Babat, 50.79%; (tie) Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, Janie Polk and Gail Pitterman, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 61.90%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 54.17%; Sharon Benz and Kamil Bishara, 51.19% Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 57.94%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 55.95%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 51.59%; east-west, Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 63.10%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.71%; Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 52.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 60.42%; Chris Urbanek and Donna Steffan, 56.25%; (tie) Judy Padgug and Fred Yellen, Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday morning – Open game (Longest Day). North-south, Daren Liu and Tyler Mu, 58.33%; Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 54.76%; Sue Neubecker and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 53.87%; (tie) Sushil Amlani and Vic Bergsten, 52.98%; east-west, John Ziemer and Kamil Bishara, 57.74%; Judy Gray and Mike Ryan, 57.14%; (tie) Barbara Landree and Betty Metz, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 51.79%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open Game (Longest Day). North-south, Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 60.42%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 59.42%; Jim Lanzi and Eugene Giorgini, 56.55%; Tiger Li and Darwin Skalski, 50.30%; east-west, Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 53.87%; Sue Bergman and Carol Bedell, 53.27%; Chris Urbanek and Jay Costello, 50.89%; (tie) Julian King and Daren Lu, Pat Haynes and David Schott, 50.60%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and John Fiegl, 62.50%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 58.93%; Bert Feasley and Dan Clark, 56.55%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 51.19%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 61.81%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.33%; Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 55.56%; Darwin Skalski and Tiger Li, 54.86%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – (Tie) Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 60%; (tie) Edna and Ron Fill, George Mayers and Rich Kayton, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 57.3%; Edna and Ron Fill, 56.9%; east-west, Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 64%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 56%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

