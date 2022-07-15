Duplicate Bridge: July 16, 2022 – The Buffalo Bridge Center Is Moving

The Buffalo Bridge Center is bidding goodbye to its Sheridan Drive headquarters and setting up tables in a storefront in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Use the entrance next to TGIFriday’s and walk straight back to the main corridor. It’s right across the way.

• • •

Western New York Unit 116 will hold its summer outing Aug. 6 at the home of the Lockport Dupliclub in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Enter via the parking lot in the rear. Lunch at noon, game at 1 p.m. Vaccinations required. Pre-register by calling or texting John Bava at 908-256-6466 or emailing him at JBava@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center is going to offer regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, beginning the week of July 25. The Tuesday and Thursday games will be online one last time this coming week.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination required. Masks optional. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. The Tuesday and Thursday games will switch to in-person play July 26 and July 28. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Rochester Non-Life Master Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara 499er Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21. For info, click this link.

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 4 to July 10

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 63.27%; Richard McGowan and Bill Noltee, 57.82%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 54.76%; Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 51.70%; east-west, Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 64.29%; David Schott and Jim Lanzo, 57.14%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 55.10%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 50.68%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Howard Foster, 63.69%; Sue Neubecker and Jay Costello, 57.14%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. (Tie) Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 62%; Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 60%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.50%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 56%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 51.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 58%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 52%; (tie) Sharon Benz and Gene Finton, Mike Ryan and Howard Foster, 50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 80.21%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 65.83%; Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 47.92%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 61.11%; Terry Camp and Kusum Phadke, 52.78%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 50.93%; Paul Zittel and Ed Harman, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 58%; Edna and Ron Fill, 56%; Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 62%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 61%; east-west, Lorey Repicci and Kokila Chheda, 59%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 55%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022

5-20 Points –William Donaldson, 7.71; Maureen Saab, 4.40; Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 3.03; Karen Dearing, 2.62.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 14.97; Maria Schory, 12.43; Fred Schweiger, 10.81: Jo Ann Smith, 9.98; Anne Slater, 9.20; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; John Houghtaling, 8.63; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Gary Keenan, 6.97; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 24.35; Jennifer Epstein, 18.32; Jim Greno, 10.43; Cynthia Tashjian, 9.96; Betsy Greno, 9.63; Carol Licata, 8.53; Candace Graser, 8.10; Fran Schmidt, 7.07; Amy Habib, 6.73; Bill Noltee, 6.39.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 34.98; Joanne Nover, 27.93; Judith McDermid, 24.50; Kusum Phadke, 20.47; Maria Amlani, 19.37; Janet Desmon, 13.84; Joan Ciszak, 13.13; Barbara Scott, 10.37.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 27.94; Audrey Ray, 20.33; Carol Roth, 17.58; Bob Ciszak, 16.47; Margaret Zhou, 9.86; Laura Houghtaling, 8.63; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser, John Scott, 6.11; Patty Porter, 5.54.

300-500 Points – Martha Townson, 57.19; (tie) Terry Hamovitch, 57.19; Bram Hamovitch, 56.09; Violet Makhija, 48.65; Jasbeer Makhija, 47.76; Larry Himelein, 42.60; Bonnie Clement, 38.85; Barbara Landree, 13.84; Agi Maisel, 11.37; Linda Milch, 10.86.

500-1,000 Points Amita Arora, 95.75; Vic Bergsten, 86.40; Jim Lanzo, 78,60; Marilyn Wortzman, 58.31; Paul Zittel, 39.98; Joyce Frayer, 36.29; Linda Zittel, 32.01; Sushil Amlani, 28.98; Bill Rich, 26.80; Mary Ball, 25.92.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 58.31; John Bava, 43.57; Sandi England, 39.01; Kamil Bishara, 31.32; Rajat Basu, 21.94; Howard Foster, 21.07; Jean Macdonald, 13 even; John Marvin, 11.99; Judy Kaprove, 11.79; Paula Kotowski, 11.58.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 63.74; Gene Finton, 60.01; Pinky Regan, 32.73; David Colligan, 25.58; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 334.12; Davis Heussler, 189.73; Ken Meier, 103.97; Allen Beroza, 52.92; Fred Yellen, 36.71; Linda Burroughsford, 28.60; Pat Rasmus, 21.41; Dale Anderson, 15.82; David Millward, 14.13.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 96.06; John Ziemer, 66.58; Judy Graf, 53.72; Judy Padgug, 48.49; Barbara Libby, 29.94; Donna Steffan, 23.94; Kathy Pollock, 18.76; Jim Gullo, 14.22; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 354.62; Dian Petrov, 158.59; Jay Costello, 106.07; Chris Urbanek, 62.69; Sharon Benz, 45.73; Jay Levy, 41.65; Bud Seidenberg, 32.66; Bert Hargeshimer, 19.03; John Sinclair, 16.27; Christy Kellogg, 12.81.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.