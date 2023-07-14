Western New York Unit 116 will hold its annual picnic lunch and game Saturday, July 29, at the Dale Association Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Lunch is at noon, game at 1 p.m. Pre-registration encouraged. Call or text Kathy Pollock at 716-310-4199 or email her at BridgeKat@gmail.com.

• • •

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh, who earned the most master points among Buffalo area players at the South West Ontario Regional Tournament July 4 to 9 in Kitchener, Ont. He collected 28.64 points.

Congratulations also to the Buffalo area players who did well July 8 and 9 at the Rochester Summer Sectional Tournament. They included Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 5.97 points; and Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 4.94.

• • •

A summer party on Sunday, July 16, is this month’s special game at the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. Players are invited to bring refreshments to share at 11:30 a.m. Game is at noon. For a partner, call Pat Haynes at 716-472-5189 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center also offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly three years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Finger Lakes Regional – JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 3 to July 9

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 67.59%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhijz, 62.04%; Maria Schory and Terry Camp, 54.63%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Betty Metz and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 60%; Kathy Pollock and David Schott, 52.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Betty Metz and Judie Bailey, 62.22%; Joyce Greenspan and June Feuerstein, 57.22%; Judy Kaprove and Nadine Stein, 49.44%; east-west, Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 59.44%; Paula Kotowski and Bob Kaprove, 53.33%; Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 52.22%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Linda and Paul Zittel, Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 56.55%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 55.36%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 52.38%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 75%; Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 53.33%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.22%; (tie) Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, Nancy Craige and Wendy Zimman-Smith, 51.11%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 50.56%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 73%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 70%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 60%; Ed Drozen and Walt Olszewski, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 58%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 55%; east-west, (tie) Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, Lorey Repicci and Carol Drongosky, 56%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 57.9%; (tie) Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 54%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 9.44; Ilene Rothman, 7.36; Dennis Daly, 7.09; Anthony Girasole, 4.74; Maxine Seller, 2.30; Pat Sciandra, 1.81; Patricia Doyle, 1.48; Mary Jean Shields, 1.24.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Gini Sicignano, 3.37; Barbara Kaye, 2.90; Jeannine Dupuis, 2.04.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 9.69; Jo Ann Smith, 7.37; Lorey Repicci, 6.34; Bill Donaldson, 5.09; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 4.68; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Tyler Mu, 2.39; Peggy Stock, 3.57; Helen Scott, 2.90; Phyllis Stasiowski, 2.57; Judy Reich, 2.42.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 12.52; Carol Licata, 5.55; John Houghtaling, 3.51; Paul Ziebarth, 2.21; Mary Ellen Cotter, 1.22; Nancy Deneen, 1.11.

100-200 Points –Betty DeFeo, 5.04; Joan Ciszak, 3.31; Barbara Scott, 3.11.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 31.28; David Schott, 30.39; Joanne Nover, 27.75; Pat Haynes, 26.50; Laurie Foster, 17.69; Gerry Hooley, 4.51; John Fiegl, 4.08; Laura Houghtaling, 3.51; Bob Ciszak, 3.31; John Scott, 3.11.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 36.47; Linda Milch, 15.62; Bram Hamovitch, 12.65; Jim McClure, 12.15; Terry Hamovitch, 10.52; Audrey Ray, 7.68; Ruth Nawotniak, 6.94; Maryann Szafran, 6.15; Judy Zeckhauser, 4.78; Margaret Zhou, 4.58.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 23.64; Marilyn Wortzman, 22.10; Joyce Frayer, 18.75; Bonnie Clement, 14.86; Paul Zittel, 14.10; Linda Zittel, 13.90; Andrei Reinhorn, 13.66; Ed Morgan, 12.42; Henry Chudy, 12.15; Paula Rosen, 12.09.

1,000-1,500 Points – John Marvin, 28.39; Kamil Bishara, 23.99; Jim Easton, 23.81; Howard Foster, 21.79; Sue Neubecker, 19.30; Mary Ball, 15.18; Joanne LaFay, 12.59; Joyce Greenspan, 10.71; Bert Feasley, 10.10.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 23.05; Pinky Regan, 15.69; Tova Reinhorn, 14.69; Gay Simpson, 13.78; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 10.20; Judy Kaprove, 7.27; Sandi England, 6.24; David Colligan, 4.99; Barbara Pieterse, 4.18; Nancy Kessler, 2.52.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 47.37; Linda Burroughsford, 15.69; Pat Rasmus, 7.60; Mike Silverman, 1.85; Bill Rushmore, 1.63.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 62.85; John Ziemer, 53.56; Donna Steffan, 42 even; Judy Graf, 38.22; Davis Heussler, 36.26; Judy Padgug, 24.05; Martha Welte, 13.24; Jim Gullo, 12.03.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Levy, 48.41; Jay Costello, 40.98; Bud Seidenberg, 37.53; Chris Urbanek, 37.48; Sharon Benz, 13.83; Saleh Fetouh, 8.94; Dian Petrov, 4.54.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.