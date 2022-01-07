Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 8, 2022

How badly has Covid-19 depressed attendance at tournaments? Consider the Rock & Roll Regional in Cleveland this week.

On the first day, Wednesday, the only results posted on the ACBL website are for an afternoon open pairs game with 12 tables. Two years ago, opening day saw more than 50 tables in several games.

In compliance with current ACBL rules, all players must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in the playing area.

Still on the calendar, pandemic permitting, is the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, in the social hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. For more info, click this link.

• • •