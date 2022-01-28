Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 29, 2022

No results yet from last weekend’s Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs continue to scale back because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo now has moved its game at noon Tuesday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,100. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays, its 999er game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

• • •