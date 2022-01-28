Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 29, 2022

No results yet from last weekend’s Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament.
Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs continue to scale back because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo now has moved its game at noon Tuesday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,100. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays, its 999er game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has stopped holding its in-person games on Wednesdays and Thursdays due to Covid-19. All of the club’s games are back on Bridge Base Online.
Tournament calendar
2022
GONE FROM THE ACBL SCHEDULE: St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn & Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 13.
Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
Bridge club websites:
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 73.26%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 57.64%; Janet and David Desmon, 57.29%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 53.12%; east-west, Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 73.26%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 63.19%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 52.08%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,199 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 62.50%; Sharon Wilcox and Audrey Ray, 60.42%; (tie) David Schott and Terry Camp, Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 52.08%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.93%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 56.94%; Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 53.12%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 52.78%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 56.94%; (tie) Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 54.63%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 51.39%; Davis Heussler and Kamil Bishara, 50.46%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 66.50%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 62.75%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 58.25%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 55.25%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 54.75%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.75%; Sam Pal and Rajat Basu, 60.25%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 57.50%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 55%; Denise Slattery and John Bava, 52.25%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 56%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 54%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 53%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 66.67%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.57%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 60.65%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 65.28%; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 63.89%; Terry Camp and Ed Harman, 53.24%.