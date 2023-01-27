Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 28, 2023

Discover the joys, challenges and socializing of the game of bridge in an introductory session from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, Amherst, near the TGIFriday’s entrance. Cost is $10. Light refreshments provided. For info, call 716-280-6114.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center is extending its special offer through January for players new to its mall location in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst – play once in the club’s face-to-face games and get a free game for a second visit.

The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons. Games currently are in hiatus at the Tonawanda Senior Center until March 1.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 61.11%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 59.44%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 57.22%; Nancy Counts and Marion Fox, 56.11%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 55.56%; Maria Schory and Terry Camp, 51.11%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 50.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,400 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 63.13%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.13%; Susan Cardamone and Jim McClure, 48.13%; east-west, Wilson McClaren and David Whitt, 60.63%; Zaza Nohra and John Marvin, 55%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 47.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jackie Simon and Bill Duax, 61.67%; Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, 55%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 56%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 52%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,700 game. Nancy Kessler and Paula Kotowski, 55.56%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Pat Haynes and David Schott, 52.78%; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser and Jim McClure, Zaza Nohra and Sue Neubecker, 50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 57%; Maureen Cancilla and Peggy Mead, 53%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 52%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Bert Feasley and Paul Zittel, 61.11%; (tie) Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 53.70%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Friday morning – North-south, A: Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 65.03%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 60.41%; Mike Silverman and Larry Abate, 57.11%; Vera Carpenter and Ken Salter, 56.59%; B: Denise Slattery and John Bava, 52.43%; C: Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 48.45%; east-west, A: Saleh Fetouh and Motaz Farag, 72.79%; Davis Heussler and Dian Petrov, 64.95%; B/C: Nancy Geoca and David Latart, 58.71%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Friday afternoon – North-south, A: Dian Petrov and Davis Heussler, 76.04%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 57.81%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 55.99%; Barbara Libby and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 53.01%; B: Denise Slattery and John Bava, 47.92%; C: Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 46.09%; east-west, A: Art Morth and Bill Rushmore, 63.89%; Saleh Fetouh and Motaz Farag, 63.19%; Kim and Bill Koski, 57.18%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 49.77%; B/C: David Latart and Nancy Geoca, 48.84%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Saturday morning – North-south, A: Anu Goodman and John Laufer, 65.38%; Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 58.43%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 57.99%; Kim and Bill Koski, 56.95%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 52.37%; B: Terry Fraas and Cathy Majewski, 47.49%; C: Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 44.82%; east-west, A: Fred Yellen and John Ziemer, 64.50%; B/C: Betty Metz and David Whitt, 62.57%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Saturday afternoon – North-south, A: Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 59.26%; Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, 57.09%; Ina Demme and Bill Kertes, 55%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 54.26%; B: Terry Fraas and Cathy Majewski, 54.07%; C: Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 43.54%; east-west, A: (Tie) Gay Simpson and Ken Salter, Debbie Feldman and Chris Cowan, 58.33%; B/C: Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 58.15%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Sunday – Swiss teams. A: Debbie Feldman, Chris Cowan, Bill Kertes and Ina Demme, 118 victory points; Roger Woodin, Sam Maitra, David Hunt and Bob Cannizzaro, 98 vps; Jay Costello, Saleh Fetouh, Chris Urbanek and Bud Seidenberg, 94 vps; B: Kamil Bishara, Donna Steffan, Fred Yellen and Sharon Benz, 87 vps; Mike Ryan, Judy Graf, Jim Gullo and Howard Foster, 82 vps; C: Larry Abate, Sandi England, Barbara Libby and Martha Welte, 79 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 69%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 53%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 63%; Joan Stankiewicz and Anne O’Connor, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 57.5%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 52.5%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.