Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 22, 2022

Need silver master points? They’re waiting for the winners in the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament today, Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, in the social hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. There’s a single session stratified open game beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and a Swiss team game Sunday that also starts at 10:30. In compliance with current ACBL rules, all players must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in the playing area. For more info, click this link.
Silver points also are being awarded in games at virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online, where Silver Linings Week continues today and Sunday. For more info, visit or bridgebase.com.
• • •
Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs continue to scale back because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo now has moved its game at noon Tuesday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,100. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays, its 999er game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has stopped holding its in-person games on Wednesdays and Thursdays due to Covid-19. All of the club’s games are back on Bridge Base Online.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Today, Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23. For more info, click this link.
GONE FROM THE ACBL SCHEDULE: St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn & Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 13.
Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is celebrating the new year by reaching a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 65.28%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 61.57%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 54.17%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.81%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 62.50%; Amy Habib and Jane Constantine, 57.87%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 69.44%; Donna Steffan and Stan Kozlowski, 56.94%; John Sinclair and Kamil Bishara, 54.17%; Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 50%. .
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 58.50%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 56.80%; (tie) Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 54.08%; east-west, Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 65.31%; Gay Conner and Gail Stanley, 60.54%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.42%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.72%; (tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Rosemary Healy and Richard McGowan, 62.50%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.24%; east-west, Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 63.89%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 58.33%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 49.07%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 48.61%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 21.46; Howard Epstein, 20.18; Michel Dupuis, 10.86.
5-20 Points – Cynthia Tashjian, 32.95; Jennifer Epstein, 32.94; Gary Keenan, 30.37; Maria Schory, 20.89; John Houghtaling, 19.57; Anne Slater, 15.52; Kathleen Voigt, 14.86.
20-50 Points – Jim Hassett, 52.59; Jim Greno, 47.18; Betsy Greno, 45.98; Candace Graser, 39.78; Fran Schmidt, 34.11; Amy Habib, 30.48; Carol Licata, 28.08.
50-100 Points –David Schott, 73.84; Linda Henschel, 70.37; Janet Desmon, 57.05; Martha Cain, 35.33; Maria Amlani, 33.78.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 205.67; Larry Himelein, 164.90; Carol Roth, 60.85; Joanne Nover, 56.82; Pat Haynes, 42.23.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 123.41; Audrey Ray, 71.29; Agi Maisel, 55.87; Judy Zeckhauser, 33.74; Margaret Zhou, 33.62.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 250.56; Vic Bergsten, 193.08; Violet Makhija, 113.03; Bonnie Clement, 103.55; Jasbeer Makhija, 100.63; Joyce Frayer, 85.09; Richard McGowan, 75.50.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 188.03; Jim Easton, 142.03; Marilyn Wortzman, 139.78; Mary Ball, 73.16; Bill Rich, 67.15; Sushil Amlani, 65.61; Rajat Basu, 52.74.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 124.78; John Bava, 110.76; David Colligan, 86.61; John Marvin, 41.87; Tova Reinhorn, 34.28.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 147.88; Pinky Regan, 67.01; Linda Burroughsford, 57.95; Walt Olszewski, 23.55.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 615.33; Ken Meier, 200.03; Davis Heussler, 143.84; Allen Beroza, 109.43; Dale Anderson, 57.33; Bill Rushmore, 27.24.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 144.56; Sharon Benz, 93.28; Dian Petrov, 87.52; Judy Padgug, 78.35; Kathy Pollock, 34.10.
Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 90.91; Judi Marshall, 83.87; Chris Urbanek, 75.86; Christy Kellogg, 43.10; Jay Levy, 35.29; Bud Seidenberg, 34.02.