Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 22, 2022

Need silver master points? They’re waiting for the winners in the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament today, Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, in the social hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. There’s a single session stratified open game beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and a Swiss team game Sunday that also starts at 10:30. In compliance with current ACBL rules, all players must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in the playing area. For more info, click this link.

Silver points also are being awarded in games at virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online, where Silver Linings Week continues today and Sunday. For more info, visit or bridgebase.com.

Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs continue to scale back because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo now has moved its game at noon Tuesday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,100. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.