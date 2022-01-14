Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 15, 2022

It’s going to be a scaled-back Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, in the social hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. The Western New York Unit 116 board has decided to do just the morning game on Friday and Saturday, a single session stratified open game beginning at 10:30 a.m. In compliance with current ACBL rules, all players must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in the playing area. The Swiss teams game on Sunday also will start at 10:30. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs also have scaled back because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo has moved its game at noon Thursday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,500. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – a 999er game at noon Tuesday, an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.