Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 15, 2022

It’s going to be a scaled-back Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, in the social hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. The Western New York Unit 116 board has decided to do just the morning game on Friday and Saturday, a single session stratified open game beginning at 10:30 a.m. In compliance with current ACBL rules, all players must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in the playing area. The Swiss teams game on Sunday also will start at 10:30. For more info, click this link.
• • •
Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs also have scaled back because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo has moved its game at noon Thursday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,500. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – a 999er game at noon Tuesday, an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has stopped holding its in-person games on Wednesdays and Thursdays due to Covid-19. All of the club’s games are back on Bridge Base Online.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh and Dian Petrov, who came home from the Cleveland Rock ‘N Roll Regional Tournament last weekend with 31 master points. Only other Buffalo area players to earn points in Cleveland were Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23. For more info, click this link.
GONE FROM THE ACBL SCHEDULE: St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn & Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 13.
Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is celebrating the new year by reaching a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 9
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Paula Rosen and Judy Zeckhauser, 67.06%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 66.27%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 61.11%; Gary Keenan and Bob Ciszak, 51.19%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 72.62%; Barb and Jim Aston, 54.76%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayers, 50%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 48.41%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Home Style Pairs. Judy Graf and Donna Steffan, 71 victory points; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 47 vps.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Bill Rich and Richard McGowan, 64.29%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 62.93%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 53.06%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 50.68%; east-west, Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 59.18%; Judy Zucker and Pat Konrad, 57.48%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 57.14%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.72%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joan and Bob Ciszak, 63%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 53%; (tie) Pat and Dick Rasmus, Sandi England and Ruth Wurster, 49%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 66.67%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 63.33%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.78%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 60.56%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 59.44%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 56.67%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, %.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, %.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Final standings for 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 21.16; Howard Epstein, 20.18; Michel Dupuis, 10.86; Pat Pasculle, 9.01; Devon Marlette, 6.61.
5-20 Points – Cynthia Tashjian, 32.95; Jennifer Epstein, 32.20; Gary Keenan, 30.37; Maria Schory, 20.89; John Houghtaling, 19.57; Anne Slater, 15.52; Kathleen Voigt, 14.46; Peggy Stock, 11.01.
20-50 Points – Jim Greno, 46.14; Betsy Greno, 44.94; Jim Hassett, 43.59; Candace Graser, 39.78; Fran Schmidt, 34.11; Amy Habib, 30.48; Carol Licata, 28.08.
50-100 Points – David Schott, 71.15; Linda Henschel, 70.37; Janet Desmon, 57.05; Martha Cain, 35.33; Maria Amlani, 33.78; Judy McDermid, 28.52; Nancy Deneen, 27.03; Cherry Searle, 20.39.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 182.23; Larry Himelein, 162.49; Carol Roth, 60.85; Joanne Nover, 56.08; Pat Haynes, 42.23; Hannah Weinberg, 22.29.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 119.46; Audrey Ray, 71.29; Agi Maisel, 55.87; Judy Zeckhauser, 33.74; Margaret Zhou, 31.35; Bob Ciszak, 29.90; Patty Porter, 25.37; Maryann Szafran, 23.09; Ruth Nawotniak, 22.68.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 214.98; Vic Bergsten, 190.47; Violet Makhija, 113.03; Jasbeer Makhija, 100.63; Bonnie Clement, 96.15; Joyce Frayer, 80.32; Richard McGowan, 74.39; Jim McClure, 41.65; Paula Rosen, 30.46; Linda Milch, 28.10.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 155.89; Jim Easton, 128.47; Marilyn Wortzman, 126.22; Mary Ball, 68.89; Bill Rich, 67.15; Sushil Amlami, 56.45; Rajat Basu, 49.38; Paul Zittel, 41.42; Bill Regan, 31.71; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 118.51; John Bava, 107.44; John Marvin, 41.87; Tova Reinhorn, 34.28; Miriam Regnet, 25.34; Joyce Greenspan, 24.63.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 147.88; Pinky Regan, 67.01; Walt Olszewski, 23.55; Linda Burroughsford, 20.78.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 568.71; Ken Meier, 200.03; Allen Beroza, 109.43; Dale Anderson, 57.33; Davis Heussler, 41; Bill Rushmore, 27.24.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 144.56; Sharon Benz, 91.94; Judy Padgug, 78.35; Dian Petrov, 46.78; Kathy Pollock, 29.46; John Ziemer, 28.63.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 83.87; Chris Urbanek, 72.63; Christy Kellogg, 42.43; Saleh Fetouh, 32.88; Bud Seidenberg, 32.13.