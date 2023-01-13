Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 14, 2023

The Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament begins Friday, Jan. 20, in the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22. Games begin at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A Swiss teams game Sunday starts at 10:30 a.m. All players must be ACBL members and have Covid-19 vaccinations. For more info, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center is extending its special offer through January for players new to its mall location in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst – play once in the club’s face-to-face games and get a free game for a second visit.

The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Betsy and Jim Greno, 65.74%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 63.89%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 58.33%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,400 game. North-south, Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 58.75%; Pat Haynes and Sharon Wilco, 53.75%; east-west, Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 66.25%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 60%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 58%; Betty Metz and David Whitt, 54%; Chris Urbanek and Scott Elwood, 51%; Sharon Benz and Kamil Bishara, 49%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. John Fiegl and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 60.12%; Emily Tocheff and Joe Rooney, 52.98%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 51.79%; (tie) Pat and Dick Rasmus, Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 63.89%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 56.94%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 51.39%.

Other clubs

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – (Tie) Ed and Mike Rupp, Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 55%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022

0-5 Points – Zaza Nohra, 5 even;Mary Collins, 2.10; David Taylor, 1.50; Chris-Elaine Santilli, 1.18.

5-20 Points – Michel Dupuis, 6.15; William Donaldson, 5.79; Molly Morris, 4.92; Margot Banta, 4.87; Daren Liu, 4.34; Karen Dearing, 4 even; Devon Marlette, 3.86; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 21.78; John Houghtaling, 17.28; Maria Schory, 15.92; Anne Slater, 13.56; Jo Ann Smith, 12.40; Gary Keenan, 11.85; Mary Ellen Cotter, 11.34; Kathleen Voigt, 11.15; Fred Schweiger, 10.49; Peggy Mead, 9.40.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 35.48; Jennifer Epstein, 25.13; Cynthia Tashjian, 17.23; Jim Greno, 15.35; Candace Graser, 15.16; Carol Licata, 14.33; Betsy Greno, 13.71; Fran Schmidt, 13.47; Amy Habib, 11.70.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 65.64; Joanne Nover, 48.46; Maria Amlani, 36.33; Judith McDermid, 34.82; Kusum Phadke, 33.66; Janet Desmon, 20.70; Joan Ciszak, 19.93; Barbara Scott, 12.22.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 42.27; Audrey Ray, 32 even; Bob Ciszak, 29.11; Carol Roth, 25.01; Margaret Zhou, 22.15; Laura Houghtaling, 20.07; Laurie Foster, 11.76; Judy Zeckhauser, 11.10; Judith Babat, 11.04; Rivona Ehrenreich, 10.16.

300-500 Points –Terry Hamovitch, 105.71; Bram Hamovitch, 104.33; Violet Makhija, 72.07; Jasbeer Makhija, 66.17; Larry Himelein, 63.07; Martha Townson, 55.90; Bonnie Clement, 50.25; Jim McClure, 23.85; Linda Milch, 22.58; Agi Maisel, 15.99.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 177.06; Vic Bergsten, 125.57; Jim Lanzo, 100.27; Marilyn Wortzman, 92.51; Joyce Frayer, 69.45; Mary Ball, 49.94; Sushil Amlani, 46.59; Richard McGowan, 42.15; Bill Rich, 38.09; Paul Zittel, 33.22.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 92.51; Sandi England, 85.77; John Bava, 65.72; Kamil Bishara, 45.18; Sue Neubecker, 26.46; Howard Foster, 25.76; John Marvin, 24.50; Paula Kotowski, 24.07; Judy Kaprove, 18.28; Rajat Basu, 17.89.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 119.96; Gene Finton, 62.69; Pinky Regan, 61.44; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 25.94; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 21.67; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 11.46; Walt Olszewski, 11.02.

2,500-3,500 Points – Martha Welte, 480.27; John Welte, 468.07; Ken Meier, 151.75; Allen Beroza, 102.29; Davis Heussler, 56.82; Fred Yellen, 47.42, Dale Anderson, 27.07; Pat Rasmus, 25.52.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 107.31; John Ziemer, 80.45; Judy Graf, 79.21; Judy Padgug, 59.65; Barbara Libby, 49.17; Donna Steffan, 36.04; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24; Kathy Pollock, 10.60.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 68.18; Chris Urbanek, 66.59; Jay Costello, 66.38; Bud Seidenberg, 55.22; Jay Levy, 42.13; Sharon Benz, 31.01; John Sinclair, 17.16; Elbert Hargesheimer, 16.78; Christy Kellogg, 14.45.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.