Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 1, 2022

Still on the calendar, pandemic permitting, is the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, in the banquet hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. For more info, click this link.

The ACBL has declared that masks are required for everyone playing in tournaments, along with proof of vaccination. District 5 has sent out a notice that this order will be in effect at the Rock & Roll Regional in Cleveland from Wednesday, Jan. 5, to Sunday, Jan. 9.

“You will have to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth. Single layered cloths are not acceptable,” District president and tournament chairman Jim Overcasher said in an email. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, but we have to follow ACBL guidelines.”

• • •