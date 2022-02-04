Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 5, 2022

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh, the top master point winner at the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall. He earned 9.31 points. Runner-up was Jay Costello with 7.86.

Other point leaders were Chris Urbanek and Davis Heussler, both with 6.74; Paul Zittle with 6.61; Linda Zittel, 5.72; Fred Yellen, 5.29; Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, both with 5.27; and Kathy Pollock, 4.98. In all, 49 players earned points.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs are at a minimum because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo now has moved its game at noon Tuesday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,200. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.