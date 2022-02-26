Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 26, 2022

There’s a new location for the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament. It’s being moved from the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst, site of many sectionals for the past several years, to the Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Dates remain the same – Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
• • •
In person games return to the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Wednesday, March 2, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.
• • •
Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs may become more frequent now that Omicron variant is subsiding. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
Available on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Rochester Spring Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, West Henrietta. Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. For more info, click this link.
NEW LOCATION: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 61.57%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 57.87% Barb and Jim Aston, 56.94%; east-west, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 62.96%; Mary Holmes and Leslie Deich, 59.72%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 52.31%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Audrey Ray and Sharon Wilcox, 63.43%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 62.96%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.48%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 52.31%; east-west, Pamela Lombardo and John Marvin, 67.13%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 54.63%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.24%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 50.46%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 61.11%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 58.33%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 53.47%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 60.20%; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, Maria Schory and Jim Hassett, 54.42%; Henry Chudy and Bill Rich, 51.36%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.18%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 53.74%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 52.38%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 51.02%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 57.14%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 55.36%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 52.98; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 52.38%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 66.67%; Paul Zittel and Bert Feasley, 60.12%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 54.17%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Seema Bhagwat and Beena Deshmukh, 67.46%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 66.67%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 61.11; Madhav Deshmakh and Sushil Amlani, 55.95%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Edna and Ron Fill 65%; Ron Canestro and Joe Huber, 63%; Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 58%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 57.1%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 56.7%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 68%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 64%.
• • •
• • •
