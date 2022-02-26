Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 26, 2022

There’s a new location for the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament. It’s being moved from the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst, site of many sectionals for the past several years, to the Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Dates remain the same – Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.

• • •

In person games return to the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Wednesday, March 2, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs may become more frequent now that Omicron variant is subsiding. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

• • •