The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst has started adding an Online Limited Game to accompany its live face-to-face game on Wednesdays. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it's limited to players with fewer than 750 master points.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons. Games have been in hiatus at the Tonawanda Senior Center and will resume on Wednesday, March 1.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 19

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. David Schott and Larry Himelein, 66.67%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 56.25%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 54.17%; (tie) Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50.69%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 56.25%; (3-way tie) Zakie Nohra and John Marvin, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Betty Metz and Carol Bedell, 51.25%; east-west, David Whitt and Ed Morgan, 65.63%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 61.88%; Gerry Hooley and Brian Fleming, 46.25%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 60%; Ilene Rothman and Pat Sciandra, 55%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 61.81%; Jay Costello and Jay Levy, 56.94%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 53.47%; Bill Rushmore and Davis Heussler, 50.69%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 49.31%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,000 game. Joanne Nover and David Whitt, 65.63%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 62.50%; Pat Haynes and David Schott, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 65.63%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 59.38%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 52.08%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Mary Terrana and Dave Larcom, 61%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 55%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 54%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 70.14%; Seema Bhagwat and Beena Deshmukh, 56.25%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 54.86%; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 54.17%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Shirley Jill and Bruce Brown, 58%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 56%; east-west, Elaine Wegrzyn and Jim Cook, 58%; Rolene Pozarny and Gerry Hooley, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 61%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 59%; east-west, Elaine Wegrzyn and Bill Westley, 66%; Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 59%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 0.85; Anthony Girasole, 0.61; Elaine Rubinstein, 0.57; Maxine Seller, 0.46.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 3.08; (tie) Gini Sicignana, Jeannine Dupuis, 0.61.

20-50 Points –Pepe Justicia-Linde, 2.84; Molly Morris, 2.31; (tie) Jo Ann Smith, Lorey Repicci, 1.42.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 4.04; Carol Licata, 0.88; Maureen Cancilla, 0.56; Howard Epstein, 0.40.

100-200 Points – Joan Ciszak, 1.34.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 6.72; Joanne Nover, 5.03; Pat Haynes, 3.50; David Schott, 2.64; Laurie Foster, 2.29; Bob Ciszak, 1.34.

300-500 Points – Jim McClure, 3.15; Larry Himelein, 1.80; Linda Milch, 1.55.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 4.76; Marilyn Wortzman, 3.34; Joyce Frayer, 2.95; Dave Larcom, 2.44; Wilson McClaren, 2.40; Bonnie Clement, 2.12; Jo Nasoff-Finton, 1.74; Paul Zittel, 1.73; Usha Khurana, 1.67; Sharon Wilcox, 1.54.

1,000-1,500 Points – John Marvin, 4.97; Sue Neubecker, 3.40; Jim Easton, 3.34; Kamil Bishara, 3.27; Mary Ball, 2.95; Joanne LaFay, 2.54; Bob Kaprove, 2.46; Howard Foster, 1.12.

1,500-2,500 Points – Judy Kaprove, 2.78; Gay Simpson, 1.67; Pinky Regan, 1.64; (tie) Paula Kotowski, Nancy Kessler, 1.27.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 1.86; (tie) Bill Rushmore, Art Morth, 0.32.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 9.64; Donna Steffan, 6.19; John Ziemer, 5.33; Judy Graf, 4.31; Judy Padgug, 3.18; Martha Welte, 1.67.

Over 5,000 Points – Chris Urbanek, 4.91; Jay Levy, 4.29; Jay Costello, 3.09; Bud Seidenberg, 2.04; Dian Petrov, 1.80.

