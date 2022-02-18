Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 19, 2022

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., will return to holding in-person games at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning March 2 following Ontario’s relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs may become more frequent now that Omicron variant is subsiding. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.