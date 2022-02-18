Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 19, 2022

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., will return to holding in-person games at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning March 2 following Ontario’s relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.
• • •
Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs may become more frequent now that Omicron variant is subsiding. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
Available on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Rochester Spring Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, West Henrietta. Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. For more info, click this link.
NEW LOCATION: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Airport Bridge Club, 275 S. Cayuga Road, Cheektowaga. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.19%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 55.09%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 52.31%; east-west, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%; (tie) Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 54.63%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 53.70%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 65.97%; Sharon Wilcox and Audrey Ray, 61.81%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.72%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.47%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 57.50%; Chris Urbanek and Fred Yellen, 52.50%; Donna Steffan and Stan Kozlowski, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.93%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 56.55%; (tie) Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, Maria and Sushil Amlani, 51.79%; east-west, Seema Bhagwat and Beena Deshmukh, 69.05%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 58.93%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 54.76%; Usha Khurana and Violet Makhija, 50.60%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 65%; Donna Steffan and John Sinclair, 53%; (tie) Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday morning – 0-1,500 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.11%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 59.72%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 59.03%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.17%; Sharon Wilcox and Audrey Ray, 52.08%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pepe Justicia- Colleen Haynes and Joe Miranda, 62%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 55%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 67.78%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 61.67%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60%; Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 54.44%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 51.11%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Marian Morber and George Mayers, 58%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 54%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 61%; Elizabeth Parnlind and David Young, 59%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 65%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 57%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 59%; Bobbi and Joe Huber, 58%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2022
5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 1.47; Molly Morris, 0.56; Michel Dupuis, 0.52; Karen Dearing, 0.43.
20-50 Points – Jo Ann Smith, 2.75; Howard Epstein, 2.32; Maria Schory, 1.87; Mary Berlow, 1.35; John Houghtaling, 1.24.
50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 4.57; Jennifer Epstein, 3.55; Betsy and Jim Greno, 2.79; Candace Graser, 2.63; Cynthia Tashjian, 2.45.
100-200 Points – Judith McDermid, 7.03; David Schott, 6.51; Joanne Nover, 5.37; Maria Amlani, 3.39; Janet Desmon, 2.47; Joan Ciszak, 2.14.
200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 6.45; Carol Roth, 6.22; Pat Haynes, 4.58; Margaret Zhou, 4.51; Bob Ciszak, 3.36; Patty Porter, 3.09.
300-500 Points – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 18.84; Martha Townson, 18.43; Larry Himelein, 8.55; Bonnie Clement, 8.48; Barbara Landree, 4.11.
500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 23.63; Vic Bergsten, 18.45; Amita Arora, 16.96; Marilyn Wortzman, 14.29; Sushil Amlami, 7.76; Paul Zittel, 7.53; Joyce Frayer, 6.88; Linda Zittel, 6.64; Bill Rich, 6.57.
1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 14.29; John Bava, 6.98; Howard Foster, 4.36; Judy Kaprove, 4.08; Sandi England, 3.98; Rajat Basu, 3.86; Sue Neubecker, 3.79; Joyce Greenspan, 3.30; Carol Bedell, 3.12.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 11.67; Gene Finton, 10.44; Pinky Regan, 3.68; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.46.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 60.37; Ken Meier, 29.67; Davis Heussler, 26.32; Fred Yellen, 5.88; Allen Beroza, 5.50; Dale Anderson, 4.39; Bill Rushmore, 3.85; Linda Burroughsford, 3.10.
3,500-5,000 Points – John Ziemer, 11.30; Mike Ryan, 10.16; Donna Steffan, 6.41; Judy Padgug, 5.91; Kathy Pollock, 4.98; Barbara Libby, 4.87; Judy Graf, 4.18.
Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 43.65; Dian Petrov, 31; Jay Costello, 13.24; Chris Urbanek, 11.75; Sharon Benz, 6.83; Bud Seidenberg, 6.44; John Sinclair, 5.41.