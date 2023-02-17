Congratulations to Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, who did the best among the Buffalo players at the St. Catharines, Ont., Sectional Tournament Feb. 10 to 12. They collected 16.91 points and were tied for eighth overall. Other Buffalo area players doing well included Chongmin Zhang, 16.22; and Judy Padgug, 7.43.

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. A new series of lessons will begin following the games on Tuesdays next week, Feb. 7. The club also holds two in-person games open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons. Games currently are in hiatus at the Tonawanda Senior Center until March 1.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 62.64%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 58.47%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 56.25%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 52.78%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 50.14%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,500 game. Gerry Hooley and Brian Fleming, 63.49%; Jim Lanzo and Ed Morgan, 58.73%; Maria and Sushil Amlani, 56.35%; Joanne Nover and Zakie Nohra, 47.62%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Paul Ziebarth and Bob Hilburger, 68.33%; Pat Doyle and Mary Jo Pfeiffer, 58.33%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 65.63%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 53.13%; Betty Metz and David Whitt, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Sue Neubecker and Wilson McClaren, 72.22%; (tie) Joanne Nover and David Whitt, Ed Drozen and Walt Olszewski, 55.56%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Bert Feasley and Paul Zittel, 66.07%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 64.88%; Linda Zittel and Joanne LaFay, 51.79%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 61.67%; Richard McGowan and Madhav Deshmukh, 58.89%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 58.33%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 54.44%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.33%; Gary Keenan and Jim Hassett, 52.22%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 71%; Anita Fink and Freda Brummer, 54%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 55.33%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 55.26%; east-west, Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 66%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 64%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 0.85; Anthony Girasole, 0.61; Elaine Rubinstein, 0.57; Maxine Seller, 0.46.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 3.08; Karen Dearing, 0.88; (tie) Gini Sicignana, Jeannine Dupuis, 0.61.

20-50 Points – Jo Ann Smith, 3.14; Jose Justicia-Linde, 2.84; Maria Schory, 2.61; (tie) Anne Slater, Kathleen Vogt, 2.54; Molly Morris, 2.31.

50-100 Points – Jim Greno, 5.09; Carol Licata, 4.74; Betsy Greno, 4.09; Susan Cardamone, 4.04; Cynthia Tashjian, 3.59; Candace Graser, 3.26; Howard Epstein, 2.66.

100-200 Points – Joan Ciszak, 2.28; Fran Schmidt, 2.15; Judith McDermid, 1.18; Jim Hassett, 1.15.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 9.81; Joanne Nover, 9.06; Kusum Phadke, 8.64; (tie) Pat Haynes, David Schott, 3.50; Bob Ciszak, 3.14; (tie) Gerry Hooley, Laurie Foster, 2.29.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 3.67; Jim McClure, 3.15; Ruth Nawotniak, 2.15; Linda Milch, 1.55.

500-1,000 Points – (Tie) Jim Lanzo, Martha Townson, 10.34; Betty Metz, 7.85; Joyce Frayer, 6.60; Bonnie Clement, 6.34; Marilyn Wortzman, 5.72; Vic Bergsten, 4.65; Larry Abate, 4.16; Sharon Wilcox, 3.97; Dave Larcom, 2.44.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 16.15; Kamil Bishara, 8.95; Howard Foster, 6.10; Jim Easton, 5.72; John Marvin, 5.54; Mary Ball, 4.55; Terry Fraas, 3.75; Sue Neubecker, 3.40; Bob Kaprove, 3.36; Joanne LaFay, 2.54.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 12.25; Sandi England, 11.14; John Bava, 7.31; Judy Kaprove, 2.78; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 2.58; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 17.20; Fred Yellen, 9.40; (tie) Bill Rushmore, Art Morth, 5.29; Allen Beroza, 4.04; Mike Silverman, 3.17.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 43.65; Donna Steffan, 17.44; Mike Ryan, 15.17; John Ziemer, 10.67; Barbara Libby, 10.43; Judy Graf, 7.90; Judy Padgug, 4.62; Martha Welte, 4.40.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 76.65; Dian Petrov, 44.49; Jay Costello, 19.87; Bud Seidenberg, 13.22; Chris Urbanek, 10.27; Sharon Benz, 5.41; Jay Levy, 4.29.

