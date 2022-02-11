Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 12, 2022

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., stopped holding its in-person games on Wednesdays and Thursdays due to Covid-19. All of the club’s games are back on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs continue to be at a minimum because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo has an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

Available on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

• • •