Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 12, 2022

All virtual club games today, Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13, on Bridge Base Online will offer double points, half red, half black, for winners. They’re calling it a Valentine’s Weekend ACBL Virtual Club Event. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., stopped holding its in-person games on Wednesdays and Thursdays due to Covid-19. All of the club’s games are back on Bridge Base Online.
• • •
Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs continue to be at a minimum because of Covid. The Bridge Center of Buffalo has an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Available on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
Also back to in-person play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Rochester Spring Sectional – Moose Lodge, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, West Henrietta. Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. For more info, click this link.
Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3. For more info, click this link.
Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17. For info, click this link.
Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Joyce Frayer and Margaret Zhou, 66.98%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 54.94%; Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 52.16%; Linda Burstein and Tom Fahey, 51.54%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Grasere, 50.62%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.89%; Sushil Amlani and Jim Lanzo, 61.42%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 60.49%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 57.72%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 49.07%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.81%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 61.11%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 57.87%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 50%; east-west, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 63.43%; Carol Roth and Rivona Ehrenreich, 56.02%; Amita Arora and Wendy Zimman-Smith, 54.17%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 53.24%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 67.36%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 54.86%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 54.17%; Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 53.47%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Jennifer Epstein and Terry Camp, 59.52%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 55.10%; (tie) Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhausere, 53.74%; east-west, Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 55.44%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 54.76%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.04%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 51.70%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pepe Justicia-Linde and Peggy Meade, 55%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 52.50%; (tie) Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, Paul Zittel and Bert Feasley, 50%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 62.22%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 58.33%; Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 57.22%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 55.56%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 54.44%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, %.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, %.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2022
5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 1.47; Molly Morris, 0.56; Michel Dupuis, 0.52; Karen Dearing, 0.43.
20-50 Points – Jo Ann Smith, 2.75; Howard Epstein, 2.32; Maria Schory, 1.87; Mary Berlow, 1.35; John Houghtaling, 1.24.
50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 4.57; Jennifer Epstein, 3.55; Betsy and Jim Greno, 2.79; Candace Graser, 2.63; Cynthia Tashjian, 2.45.
100-200 Points – Judith McDermid, 7.03; David Schott, 6.51; Joanne Nover, 5.37; Maria Amlani, 3.39; Janet Desmon, 2.47.
200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 6.45; Carol Roth, 6.22; Margaret Zhou, 3.39; Patty Porter, 3.09; Bob Ciszak, 2.41.
300-500 Points – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 18.84; Martha Townson, 17.29; Larry Himelein, 8.55; Bonnie Clement, 8.48.
500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 22.49; Amita Arora, 16.96; Marilyn Wortzman, 14.29; Vic Bergsten, 13.18; Sushil Amlami, 7.76; Bill Rich, 6.57; Joyce Frayer, 5.76; Richard McGowan, 4.95.
1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 14.29; John Bava, 4.48; Judy Kaprove, 4.08; Rajat Basu, 3.86; Sandi England, 3.45; Joyce Greenspan, 3.30; Tova Reinhorn, 2.23.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 10.72; Gene Finton, 10.44; Pinky Regan, 3.68; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.46.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 60.37; Ken Meier, 29.67; Davis Heussler, 5.81; Allen Beroza, 5.50; Dale Anderson, 4.39; Linda Burroughsford, 3.10.
3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 7.56; John Ziemer, 6.03; Donna Steffan, 3.26; Judy Padgug, 2.61; Judy Graf, 2.48; Barbara Libby, 2.41.
Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 5.38; John Sinclair, 4.32; Saleh Fetouh, 3.34; Chris Urbanek, 2.71; Sharon Benz, 2.68; Bud Seidenberg, 2.04.