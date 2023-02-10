The St. Catharines Sectional Tournament continues today, Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont., with pairs games at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and concludes with Swiss teams at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. For info, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is holding a "Roses Are Red, My Love" party Sunday with refreshments at 11:30 a.m. and the game at noon. Pop and wine will be available. Donations of snacks will be welcome. A prize will be given to the player whose attire is the reddest. For partner, call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. A new series of lessons will begin following the games on Tuesdays next week, Feb. 7. The club also holds two in-person games open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons. Games currently are in hiatus at the Tonawanda Senior Center until March 1.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Congratulations to Jay Costello, the overall master point winner at the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Jan. 20 to 22 in the Bridge Center of Buffalo. He collected 16.78.

Runners-up were Saleh Fetouh with 13.29; Donna Steffan, 11.25; Bud Seidenberg, 11.18; and Davis Heussler, 8.99. Also doing well were Dian Petrov, 8.03; Fred Yellen, 7.54; Kamil Bishara, 5.68; Mike Ryan, 5.53; Chris Urbanek, 5.36; and John Ziemer, 5.34.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Today, Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 68.75%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 63.75%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 60.56%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 58.89%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Susan Cardamone and Jim McClure, 57.50%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 55.63%; Joanne Nover and Laurie Foster, 51.88%; east-west, Ed Morgan and Paul Zittel, 58.13%; Betty Metz and David Whitt, 53.13%; Gerry Hooley and Brian Fleming, 48.13%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Shyam and Sarmishtha Kumar, 69.24%; Jo Ann Smith and Lorey Repicci, 59.80%; Anthony Girasole and James Monsour, 58.16%; Pat Bukaty and Maxine Seller, 53.29%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Barbara Landree and Saleh Fetouh, 60.12%; Chris Urbanek and David Schott, 54.17%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 53.57%; Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 48.81%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-2,000 game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55%; Joanne Nover and David Whitt, 53.75%; Nancy Kessler and Joyce Greenspan, 51.25%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 54.17%; Joanne Nover and David Whitt, 53.33%; Judy Graf and John Ziemer, 52.92%; east-west, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 66.25%; Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 57.50%; Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 53.33%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 52.92%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. (Tie) Walt Olszewski and Vic Bergsten, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 61.81%; Terry Camp and Richard McGowan, 61.11%; Gary Keenan and Jim Hassett, 53.47%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 50%; east-west, Gerry Hooley and Dan Blatz, 59%; Tim Hartnett and David Young, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 63%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 61%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 56%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Marge McMillen, 53%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

