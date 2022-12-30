Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 31, 2022

Happy New Year!

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is beginning a new 10-session series of lessons on bridge basics which will run on Thursdays from Jan. 5 to March 9. Afternoon sessions are at 2 p.m. Evening classes start at 6. Fee for the 10 lessons is $150. For more information, call the Bridge Center at 716-280-6114.

The club holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 76.39%; Carol Licata and Cynthia Tashjian, 61.81%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 53.47%; (tie) Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, Fran Schmidt, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,400 game. Carol Licata and Richard McGowan, 70.36%; Betty Metz and Brian Fleming, 56.89%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 55.57%; Zaza Nohra and Gerry Hooley, 52.36%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 57%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 53%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 51%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Sue Neubecker and John Marvin, 56.25%; (tie) Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 53.13%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 66.25%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 54.79%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 53.13%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 59.72%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.64%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55.56%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 52.78%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Edna and Ron Fill, 62%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Jim Cook, 58%; Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 53%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 58.8%; Edna Fill and Rose Bochiechio, 57.5%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.