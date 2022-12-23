Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 24, 2022

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is beginning a new 10-session series of lessons on bridge basics which will run on Thursdays from Jan. 5 to March 9. Afternoon sessions are at 2 p.m. Evening classes start at 6. Fee for the 10 lessons is $150. For more information, call the Bridge Center at 716-280-6114.

The club has a special offer for the rest of this month for players new to its mall location – play once and get a free game for a second visit. The club holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 61.81%; Lorna Bultman and David Schott, 59.72%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 59.03%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 57.64%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,400 game. North-south, Zaza Nohra and John Marvin, 58.33%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 56.75%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.57%; Terry Fraas and Gerry Hooley, 50.79%; Carol Licata and Jim McClure, 49.21%; east-west, Henry Chudy and David Schott, 58.33%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.95%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 48.81%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Donna Steffan and Jay Levy, 58.93%; Chris Urbanek and John Marvin, 56.55%; (tie) Kamil Bishara and Bud Seidenberg, Judy Graf and Wilson McClaren, 50.60%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Sue Neubecker and David Schott, 62.50%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60%; Betty Metz and Brian Fleming, 51.25%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 71.88%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 58.33%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and John Ziemer, 51.04%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday afternoon – Open game. Jay Levy and Saleh Fetouh, 58.33%; Martha Welte and Art Morth, 58.18%; Sharon Benz and Kamil Bishara, 55.83%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.46%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 55%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 54.09%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 53.63%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Barbara Booi and John Fiegl, 59.02%; Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 58.93%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 55.17%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 65.97%; Nancy Counts and Vic Bergsten, 58.33%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 56.25%; (tie) Walt Olszewski and Sushil Armlani, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 51.39%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 56%; Cindy Darone and Rich Kayton, 53%; east-west, Tim Hartnett and David Young, 57%; Ellen Lochead and David Westley, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 55.4%; Anne O’Connor and Joan Stankiewicz, 55%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 54.6%; east-west, Bobbie and Joe Huber, 65%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Kay Brinkman and Dolores Bowker, 66.3%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 57.4%.

