Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 17, 2022

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will hold its holiday party as originally scheduled today, Saturday, Dec. 17, since the Buffalo Bills game will be played Saturday evening and will not conflict. It begins with refreshments at 11:30 a.m., followed by an open game at noon. Players should bring something to share. Cost is $8 for members, $10 for non-members.

The club has a special offer this month for players new to its mall location – play once and get a free game for a second visit. The club holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 67.22%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 66.11%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 59.44%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 56.67%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 50.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,400 game. North-south, Zaza Nohra and John Marvin, 57.14%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 56.75%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 56.35%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 55.16%; east-west, Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 59.92%; Terry Fraas and Gerry Hooley, 57.94%; Audrey Ray and David Whitt, 55.16%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 46.83%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 64%; Jay Levy and Kamil Bishara, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 64.30%; Gene Giorgini and Jim Lanzo, 62.43%; Maria and Sushil Amlani, 54.78%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 54.62%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (Tie) Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 65.74%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 52.31%; (tie) Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, Martha Welte and Sandi England, 51.39%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Linda and Paul Zittel, Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 59%; Pepe Justicia-Linde and Donna Starnes, 52%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 70.56%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.33%; Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 56.11%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 51.67%; Gary Keenan and Jim Hassett, 51.11%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 62%; Dan Blatz and Gerry Hooley, 60%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 67%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 51%; east-west, Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 70%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 51%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 73.6%; Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 56.9%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022

0-5 Points – Aditya Gupta, 4.49; Zaza Nohra, 3.18; David Taylor, 1.36; Chris-Elaine Santilli, 1.18.

5-20 Points – William Donaldson, 10.48; Daren Liu, 9.39;Michel Dupuis, 6.15; Julian King, 5.04; Molly Morris, 4.92; Margot Banta, 4.87; Devon Marlette, 3.86; Karen Dearing, 3.66; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 25.61; Maria Schory, 14.59; John Houghtaling, 14.53; Anne Slater, 12.65; Jo Ann Smith, 12.40; Fred Schweiger, 11.77: Gary Keenan, 11.61; Mary Ellen Cotter, 9.33; Kathleen Voigt, 10.24; Darwin Skalski, 9.45.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 34.47; Jennifer Epstein, 28.96; Cynthia Tashjian, 15.30; Jim Greno, 14.62; Candace Graser, 13.79; Fran Schmidt, 13.13; Betsy Greno, 13.12; Carol Licata, 10.49; Amy Habib, 9.45; Susan Burns, 6.78.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 64.98; Joanne Nover, 53.37; Maria Amlani, 40.08; Judith McDermid, 34.22; Kusum Phadke, 32.40; Janet Desmon, 21.61; Joan Ciszak, 19.38; Barbara Scott, 16.36.

200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 48.56; Pat Haynes, 46.23; Bob Ciszak, 27.42; Carol Roth, 25.01; David Whitt, 22.76; Margaret Zhou, 22.07; Laura Houghtaling, 17.32; Laurie Foster, 12.88; John Scott, 11.09; Judith Babat, 11.04.

300-500 Points – Terry Hamovitch, 94.87; Bram Hamovitch, 93.49; Martha Townson, 70,67; Violet Makhija, 67.97; Larry Himelein, 67.16; Jasbeer Makhija, 62.07; Bonnie Clement, 57.36; Jim McClure, 26.91; Barbara Landree, 22.84; Linda Milch, 21.82.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 183.11; Vic Bergsten, 139.97; Jim Lanzo, 120.77; Marilyn Wortzman, 94.43; Joyce Frayer, 70.05; Sushil Amlani, 56.93; Paul Zittel, 51.94; Mary Ball, 50.67; Richard McGowan, 42.62; Betty Metz, 40.69.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 94.93; Sandi England, 92.77; John Bava, 76.38; Kamil Bishara, 57.35; Sue Neubecker, 40.65; Howard Foster, 38.19; Rajat Basu, 28.47; John Marvin, 26.60; Paula Kotowski, 25.57; Bob Kaprove, 20.99.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 126.14; Gene Finton, 65.26; Pinky Regan, 60.17; David Colligan, 54.63; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 30.71; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 21.61; Walt Olszewski, 10.80.

2,500-3,500 Points – Martha Welte, 474.59; John Welte, 468.07; Davis Heussler, 329.68; Ken Meier, 149.68; Allen Beroza, 99,16; Fred Yellen, 66.41; Chongmin Zhang, 46.52; Linda Burroughsford, 35.24; Pat Rasmus, 30.42; Dale Anderson, 26.20.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 191.98; John Ziemer, 131.81; Judy Graf, 89.15; Judy Padgug, 81.36; Donna Steffan, 78.30; Barbara Libby, 64.72; Kathy Pollock, 46.27; Jim Gullo, 33.85; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 712.30; Dian Petrov, 291.13; Jay Costello, 200.03; Chris Urbanek, 138.14; Jay Levy, 112.07; Glenn Milgrim, 91.59; Bud Seidenberg, 86.64; Sharon Benz, 66.78; Bert Hargeshimer, 33.32; Christy Kellogg, 19.73; John Sinclair, 16.27.

• • •

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.