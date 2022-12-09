Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 10, 2022

Next major local bridge event is the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, which will be held Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. For more details, click this link.

• • •

New board members for Western New York Unit 116 of the ACBL are Larry Abate and Ruth Wurster, who were unopposed at the unit’s annual meeting Dec. 3 in Main-Transit Fire Hall, Amherst. Re-elected was John Bava, who will continue to serve as unit president.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 67.22%; Judy Zeckhauser and Terry Camp. 62.22%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.89%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 50.28%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 57.14%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54.76%; Bonnie Clement and Larry HImelein, 51.90%; Violet Makhija, 51.43%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 60.55% Zaza Nohra and Sue Neubecker, 53.33%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 52.78%; Betty Metz and Brian Fleming, 48.89%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Levy and Jay Costello, 61.46%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 58.33%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 53.13%; Judy Graf and Bud Seidenberg, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Laura and John Houghtaling, 68.25%; Pat Haynes and Audrey Ray, 59.52%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.97%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 53.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Jay Levy, 69.79%; Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 57.29%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 56.25%; Mike Ryan and Kamil Bishara, 48.96%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Rosemary Healy and Dershi Saxena, 65%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.44%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 63.33%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 60.56%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.11%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 50.56%.

Unit 116 Meeting and Game Saturday afternoon – North-south, Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 65.35%; Judy Padgug and Mike Ryan, 59.79%; Martha Welte and Larry Abate, 58.85%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 52.86%; Gay Simpson and John Bava, 51.71%; east-west, Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 65.14%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 53.80%; Pat Haynes and Sharon Wilcox, 54.25%; Davis Heussler and Jim Gullo, 53.84%; Jay Levy and Raj Puri, 52.09%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – (Tie) North-south, Bobbi and Joe Huber, 54%; Edna and Ron Fill, 51%; east-west, Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 65%; Janet Frisch and Pat Radtke, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 57%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 56%; east-west, Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 70%; Vinny LoJacono and John Steele, 57%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Kay Brinkman and Dolores Bowker, 65%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 62.5%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022

0-5 Points – Zaza Nohra, 3.18;David Taylor, 1.36; Chris-Elaine Santilli, 1.18.

5-20 Points – Michel Dupuis, 6.15; William Donaldson, 5.57; Molly Morris, 4.92; Margot Banta, 4.87; Daren Liu, 4.34; Devon Marlette, 3.86; Karen Dearing, 3.66; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 19.71; Maria Schory, 14.59; John Houghtaling, 14.53; Jo Ann Smith, 12.40; Anne Slater, 11.66; Gary Keenan, 11.61; Mary Ellen Cotter, 10.34; Peggy Mead, 9.40.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 34.07; Jennifer Epstein, 23.06; Cynthia Tashjian, 15.30; Jim Greno, 14.62; Candace Graser, 13.79; Fran Schmidt, 13.13; Betsy Greno, 13.12; Carol Licata, 10.49; Amy Habib, 9.45.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 60.56; Joanne Nover, 47.57; Maria Amlani, 35.75; Judith McDermid, 32.69; Kusum Phadke, 32.40; Janet Desmon, 20.70; Joan Ciszak, 18.43; Barbara Scott, 11.88.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 39.12; Audrey Ray, 31.06; Bob Ciszak, 26.47; Carol Roth, 25.01; Margaret Zhou, 20.95; Laura Houghtaling, 17.32; Laurie Foster, 11.76; Judith Babat, 11.04; Judy Zeckhauser, 10.76.

300-500 Points –Terry Hamovitch, 94.87; Bram Hamovitch, 93.49; Violet Makhija, 67.97; Jasbeer Makhija, 62.07; Larry Himelein, 60.97; Martha Townson, 54.63; Bonnie Clement, 49.77; Linda Milch, 21.82; Jim McClure, 21.46; Agi Maisel, 15.31.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 173.40; Vic Bergsten, 116.94; Jim Lanzo, 97.48; Marilyn Wortzman, 88.76; Joyce Frayer, 64.49; Mary Ball, 46.59; Sushil Amlani, 46.37; Richard McGowan, 37.96; Bill Rich, 36.29; Paul Zittel, 31.74.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 88.76; Sandi England, 82.71; John Bava, 60.34; Kamil Bishara, 37.71; Howard Foster, 25.09; Paula Kotowski, 24.07; Sue Neubecker, 23.28; John Marvin, 20.53; Rajat Basu, 17.89; Joanne LaFay, 15.74.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 113.72; Gene Finton, 62.69; Pinky Regan, 60.17; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 25.94; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 15.96; Walt Olszewski, 10.80; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58.

2,500-3,500 Points – Martha Welte, 474.59; John Welte, 468.07; Ken Meier, 149.68; Allen Beroza, 99.16; Davis Heussler, 56.26; Fred Yellen, 47.42, Pat Rasmus, 24.82; Dale Anderson, 23 even.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 102.25; Judy Graf, 77.04; John Ziemer, 74.53; Judy Padgug, 52.29; Barbara Libby, 47.42; Donna Steffan, 31.36; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24; Kathy Pollock, 10.60.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 62.30; Saleh Fetouh, 59.92; Chris Urbanek, 59.74; Bud Seidenberg, 51.77; Jay Levy, 35.10; Sharon Benz, 29.43; Elbert Hargesheimer, 16.22; John Sinclair, 15.18; Christy Kellogg, 13.89.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.