Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 6, 2022

Western New York Unit 116 holds its summer outing today, Saturday, Aug. 6, at the home of the Lockport Dupliclub in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Enter via the parking lot in the rear. Lunch at noon, game at 1 p.m. Vaccinations required. Pre-register by calling or texting John Bava at 908-256-6466 or emailing him at JBava@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center will officially celebrate the opening of its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst with an in-person game Sunday, Aug. 14. Enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club also hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. A free lesson will be offered at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Players at the Amherst Senior Center have voted to eliminate their Thursday afternoon game and play on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has in-person games at 1 p.m. Wednesdays (open to all players) and Thursdays (players with fewer than 499 points). The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Rochester Non-Life Master Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara 499er Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21. For info, click this link.

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 25 to July 31

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 61.11%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 57.64%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 54.86%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 54.17%; (tie) Carol Licata and Phyllis Stasiowski, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50.69%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 56.88%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 54.38%; Audrey Ray and John Marvin, 51.88%; east-west, Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 56.88%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 51.25%; Richard McGowan and Henry Chudy, 50.63%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Levy and Bill Rushmore, 63.43%; Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, 57.41%; Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 53.70%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 62.10%; Betty Metz and Carol Bedell, 57.18%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.13%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 52.07%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 60.71%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 57.74%; Sue Neubecker and Dian Petrov, 52.98%; Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 51.79%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 58.33%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 56.25%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 52.08%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Paul Zittel and Ed Harman, 70.37%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 67.59%; Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 50.93%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 55%; (tie) Jill and Bruce Brown, Marian Morber and George Mayers, 52%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 65%; Shirley Cassety and Alicia Kolipinski, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 55%; Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 53%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 64%; Joan Stankiewicz and Anne O’Connor, 52%.

• • •

