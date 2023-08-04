The Finger Lakes Regional Tournament begins Monday, Aug. 7, in the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester, and continues through Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly three years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

Tournament calendar

2023

Finger Lakes Regional – JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 24 to July 30

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.42%; Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 58.33%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 56.94%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 52.78%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.51%; Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 61.11%; Donna and Fred Hirsh, 50%; (tie) Betty DeFeo and Phyllis Stasiowski, Tova Reinhorn and Betty Metz, 49.60%; east-west, Rajat Basu and Raj Puri, 68.65%; Pat Haynes and Agi Maisel, 55.95%; Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 51.19%; Joyce Greenspan and Andrei Reinhorn, 50.79%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jackie Simon and Paul Ziebarth, 58.33%; Jim Mansour and Anthony Girasole, 45%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 61.46%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 57.30%; Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 56.77%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 53.65%; Sue Neubecker and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 51.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 55%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Jim Fallavolita and Art Morth, 50.63%; east-west, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.13%; Art Ziller and Steve Moscov, 52.50%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 51.88%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 55.95%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 54.17%; Martha Welte and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 53.57%; Judy Padgug and Fred Yellen, 51.79%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 62.50%; Mary Terrana and Dave Larcom, 55.36%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 54.76%; Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 50.60%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 57.41%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 53.70%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Zittel, 52.78%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 50.93%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 61%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 53%; east-west, (tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Shirley Cassety, Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 64%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 54%; east-west, Vince LoJacono and John Steele, 64%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 54%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Lynda Pettit and Kay Brinkman, 58.3%; (tie) Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 56.9%.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.