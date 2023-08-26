Less than two weeks away is the Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament, which returns for the first time in several years to Knights of Columbus Hall at 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. It includes pairs games Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes with Swiss teams Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club was the first local club to return to face-to-face games three years ago. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 20

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 55.56%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 52.78%; (3-way tie) Jim and Michael Hassett, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, Phyllis Stasiowski and Terry Camp, 52.08%; Cynthia Tashjian and Carol Licata, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 65.48%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 59.13%; Carol Licata and Cynthia Tashjian, 57.14%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 53.57%; Andrei Reinhorn and Joyce Greenspan, 50.79%; east-west, Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 61.51%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 60.32%; Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 53.57%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.78%; Jini and John Rubenstein, 51.88%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Judy Padgug and Donna Steffan, 61.11%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 57.30%; Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 55.73%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 54.69%; Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 51.05%; Martha Welte and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 65.97%; Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 62.69%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 60.85%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 61.90%; (3-way tie) Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, Dian Petrov and Kamil Bishara, Donna Steffan and Linda Burroughsford, 54.76%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Bud Seidenberg, 63.33%; Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 61.48%; Terry Fraas and Betty Metz, 60.74%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 58.15%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 55.56%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 55.19%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. John Fiegl and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 57.74%; Joanne LaFay and Barbara Booi, 54.17%; Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 50.60%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Bill Rich and Richard McGowan, 64.58%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.33%; Paul Zittel and Ed Harman, 56.94%; Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 56.25%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Fritz Schweiger and Joe Huger, 69%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 56%; east-west, Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 61%; (tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ed Morgan, Jim Cook and Bill Westley, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 58%; (tie) Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 57%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 56%; Carol Chudy and Linda Hassett, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 61.1%; Kay Brinkman and Jack Lang, 51.4%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Play in All Venues

Jan. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 20.06; Ilene Rothman, 8.80; Dennis Daly, 7.09; Anthony Girasole, 5.48; Bill Rogers, 3.87; Maxine Seller, 2.98; (tie) Fran Holmes and William Duax, 2.24; (tie) Melanie Skalski and Carol Li, 2.11.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Mary Luce, 3.63; Gini Sicignano, 3.55; Barbara Kaye, 2.90; Devon Marlette, 2.81; Jeannine Dupuis, 2.40; Karen Dearing, 2.02.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 13.28; Maria Schory, 11.65; Mike Metzger, 10.96; Jo Ann Smith, 10.67; Anne Slater, 7.46; Phyllis Stasiowski, 7.34; Kathleen Voigt, 7.19; Lorey Repicci, 6.47; Michel Dupuis, 5.74; Maxine Johnson, 5.47.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 21.40; Darwin Skalski, 16.91; Jim Greno, 15.24; Howard Epstein, 15.03; Betsy Greno, 14.24; Susan Cardamone, 12.52; John Houghtaling, 11.83; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.99; Candace Graser, 9.22; Gary Keenan, 6.67.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 24.28; Tiger Li, 17.32; Fran Schmidt, 11.78; Jim Hassett, 11.11; Joan Ciszak, 9.82; Betty DeFeo, 9.70; Judith McDermid, 8.25; Raj Puri, 3.41; Barbara Scott, 3.36; Bill Noltee, 1.84.

200-300 Points – David Schott, 57.22; Kusum Phadke, 53.72; Pat Haynes, 52.65; David Whitt, 44.97; Joanne Nover, 43.63; Laurie Foster, 21.34; Bob Ciszak, 14.15; Laura Houghtaling, 11.83; Gerry Hooley, 8.51; Ethan Xie, 5.50.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 65.58; Bram Hamovitch, 47.65; Terry Hamovitch, 45.52; Jim O’Hara, 26.99; Ruth Nawotniak, 22.12; Audrey Ray, 18.80; Jim McClure, 17.41; Linda Milch, 16.06; Margaret Zhou, 12.38; Agi Maisel, 11.71.

500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 77.98; Martha Townson, 53.32; Bonnie Clement, 53.06; Vic Bergsten, 47.85; Marilyn Wortzman, 38.46; Joyce Frayer, 37.82; Betty Metz, 35.71; Violet Makhija, 35.64; Richard McGowan, 28.18; Jasbeer Makhija, 26.22.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 106.63; Kamil Bishara, 57.13; Jim Easton, 40.17; Howard Foster, 34.60; John Marvin, 32.29; Sue Neubecker, 22.26; Mary Ball, 20.22; Joyce Greenspan, 17.65; Bob Kaprove, 17.06; Joanne Lafay, 16.86.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 76.53; Sandi England, 64.26; John Bava, 44.21; Pinky Regan, 28.69; Paula Kotowski, 27.38; David Colligan, 24.87; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 20.30; Tova Reinhorn, 18.93; Walt Olszewski, 10.54; Judy Kaprove, 8.10.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 96.31; Linda Burroughsford, 83.04; Fred Yellen, 76.93; Allen Beroza, 21.74; Mike Silverman, 17.39; Pat Rasmus, 15.79; Bill Rushmore, 6.60; Art Morth, 6.06; Dale Anderson, 5.85.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 258.15; Chongmin Zhang, 136.27; Mike Ryan, 91.66; John Ziemer, 88.48; Donna Steffan, 71.91; Judy Graf, 57.33; Judy Padgug, 52.63; Martha Welte, 41.52; Barbara Libby, 40.35; Jim Gullo, 22.53.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 309.13; Dian Petrov, 164.73; Jay Levy, 136.35; Chris Urbanek, 116.94; Jay Costello, 78.78; Bud Seidenberg, 85.39; Sharon Benz, 24.50.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

