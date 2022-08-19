Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 20, 2022

The Niagara 499er Summer Sectional Tournament continues today and Sunday in the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Today, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Games are at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days. For info, click this link.

Separate games for players with fewer than 500 points have been added to the schedule for morning sessions at the Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The tournament will run from Sept. 16 to 18 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. For more info, click this link.

The Buffalo Bridge Center is now playing in-person games in its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. It’s easy to find. Just enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Tuesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to eliminate their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has in-person games at 1 p.m. Wednesdays (open to all players) and Thursdays (players with fewer than 499 points). The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

Niagara 499er Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Today, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. For info, click this link.

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 66.67%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.42%; (tie) Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 54.86%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.92%; Sushil Amlani and Jim Lanzo, 57.94%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 53.17%; Joanne Nover and Laurie Foster, 50.40%; east-west, David Schott and Henry Chudy, 60.71%; Paula Kotowski and Joyce Greenspan, 59.13%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 51.59%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 65.48%; Davis Heussler and Jim Gullo, 60.12%; Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, 57.74%; Sharon Benz and Judy Graf, 53.57%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 67.50%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 60%; Paula Rosen and Richard McGowan, 59.38%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.50%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 53.75%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 47.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 59.38%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 57.29%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 56.25%; Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, A: Chris Urbanek and Jay Costello, 63%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60.50%; B: Carol Bedell and David Schott, 55%; Barbara and Martin Pieterese, 54.25%; Laurie and Howard Foster, 54.09%; C: Aditya Gupta and Julian King, 49.25%; east-west, A: Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 60.45%; (tie) Pat Haynes and Jim Lanzo, Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 59.09%; B: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.86%; C: Daren Liu and Tyler Mu, 50.91%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50.68%.a

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 70%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 49%; Emily Tocheff and Dave Larcom, 47%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.11%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 57.64%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 54.86%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 54.17%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 55%; Cindy Darone and Rich Kayton, 54%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Shirley Cassety, 62%; Nina Doran and Dan Blazt, 56%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 57%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 63%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 57%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 68.7%; Edna Fill and Paul Morgante, 57.5%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022

5-20 Points – Daren Liu, 8.37;William Donaldson, 8.03; Julian King, 4.47; Maureen Saab, 4.40; Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Michel Dupuis, 3.03; Karen Dearing, 2.90.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 16.33; Maria Schory, 12.43; Fred Schweiger, 10.81: John Houghtaling, 10.19; Jo Ann Smith, 9.98; Anne Slater, 9.20; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; Tyler Mu, 7.82; Gary Keenan, 7.31; Peggy Mead, 7.13.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 27.44; Jennifer Epstein, 20.42; Cynthia Tashjian, 11.08; Jim Greno, 10.43; Betsy Greno, 9.63; Candace Graser, 9.22; Carol Licata, 8.82; Fran Schmidt, 7.87; Amy Habib, 6.73; Bill Noltee, 6.67.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 38.72; Joanne Nover, 33.90; Judith McDermid, 27.45; Kusum Phadke, 23.62; Maria Amlani, 22.11; Janet Desmon, 1.49; Joan Ciszak, 13.13; Barbara Scott, 10.37.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 29.72; Audrey Ray, 23.24; Carol Roth, 20.21; Bob Ciszak, 16.47; Margaret Zhou, 11.86; Laura Houghtaling, 10.19; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser, John Scott, 6.11; Patty Porter, 5.54.

300-500 Points – Terry Hamovitch, 64.60; Bram Hamovitch, 63.22; Martha Townson, 57.89; Violet Makhija, 49.55; Jasbeer Makhija, 48.66; Larry Himelein, 46.94; Bonnie Clement, 43.60; Barbara Landree, 14.08; Agi Maisel, 11.37; Linda Milch, 10.86.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 115.45; Vic Bergsten, 92.76; Jim Lanzo, 82.89; Marilyn Wortzman, 61.15; Paul Zittel, 44.02; Joyce Frayer, 29.46; Linda Zittel, 35.39; Sushil Amlani, 31.90; Bill Rich, 30.92; Mary Ball, 27.09.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 61.15; John Bava, 47.01; Sandi England, 46.03; Kamil Bishara, 31.56; Howard Foster, 23.70; Rajat Basu, 21.94; Joanne LaFay, 14.39; Sue Neubecker, 13.88; John Mavin, 13.28; Jean Macdonald, 13 even.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 70.65; Gene Finton, 60.01; David Colligan, 43.87; Pinky Regan, 36.56; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 369.82; Davis Heussler, 245.12; Ken Meier, 108.88; Allen Beroza, 59.92; Fred Yellen, 38.21; Linda Burroughsford, 28.60; Pat Rasmus, 25.12; Dale Anderson, 17.71; David Millward, 14.13.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 131.45; John Ziemer, 82.69; Judy Padgug, 56.59; Judy Graf, 55.76; Barbara Libby, 30.96; Donna Steffan, 25.55; Kathy Pollock, 21.16; Jim Gullo, 16.44; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 465.24; Dian Petrov, 232.89; Jay Costello, 111.31; Glenn Milgrim, 83.12; Chris Urbanek, 65.57; Jay Levy, 49.42; Sharon Benz, 45.73; Bud Seidenberg, 32.66; Bert Hargeshimer, 19.84; John Sinclair, 16.27; Christy Kellogg, 12.81.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.