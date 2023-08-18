The Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional, a tournament for players with fewer than 750 master points, continues today, Saturday, Aug. 19 and continues Sunday, Aug. 20 in the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. For more info, click this link.

Congratulations to Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, who won the most master points among Buffalo area players at the Finger Lakes Regional Tournament in Rochester Aug. 7 to 12. They each collected 33.81 points and were tied for 29th overall.

Other local players doing well in Rochester included Saleh Fetouh, 26.40 points; Jay Costello, 21.06; Jay Levy, 18.30; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, both with 6.97; Larry Himelein, 6.26; Pat Haynes and David Whitt, both with 5.70; and Paul Zittel, 5.33.

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will celebrate Super Moon Month at its special game Sunday, Aug. 20. Cards at noon, preceded by refreshments at 11:30 a.m. Pop and wine available. Donations of snacks welcome. For partners, call Pat Haynes at 716-472-5189 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center also offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

The East Aurora Bridge Club was the first local club to return to face-to-face games three years ago. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

Tournament calendar

2023

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Today, Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 13

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 70.14%; Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 59.03%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 54.86%; Lisa Shelton and Kathy Thomas, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Raj Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 68.43%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 52.99%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 52.66%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 52.04%; Usha Khurana and Joe Mirando, 51.39%; east-west, Ilene Rothman and Carol Licata, 62.22%; Joyce Greenspan and Andrei Reinhorn, 60.56%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 56.67%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 56.39%; (tie) Maxine Johnson and Mary Ellen Cotter, Henry Chudy and David Schott, 50.28%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Sharon Benz, 58.33%; (tie) Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, Donna Steffan and Kamil Bishara, 55.36%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Sue Neubecker, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.19%; Joyce Greenspan and Sue Neubecker, 59.52%; Linda Milch and Richard McGowan, 57.94%; Betty Metz and Andrei Reinhorn, 53.70%; Maryann Szafran and Judy Zeckhauser, 47.22%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 64.58%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 60.42%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 53.13%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 52.08%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 59.38%; Sandi England and Ed Morgan, 53.13%; Maureen Cancilla and Peggy Mead, 52.08%; Donna Starnes and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 61.11%; (tie) Ed Harman and Bill Rich, Walt Olszewski and Sushil Almani, 55.56%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 54.86%; (tie) Ann Bryan and Lucy Bonman, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 52.08%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; Edna and Ron Fill, 58%; east-west, David Young and Tim Hartnett, 58%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 56%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Fritz Jennifer and Peter Reynolds, 64.3%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 56.3%; Rose Bochiechio and Paul Morgante, 54%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Virtual Club Play Online

Jan. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 8.93; Fran Holmes, 1.60; Ilene Rothman, 0.69; Bill Rogers, 0.65; (tie) Jane Harrington, David Taylor, 0.48.

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Karen Dearing, 2.02.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 11.65; Mike Metzger, 10.96; Anne Slater, 6.61; Kathleen Voigt, 5.91; Michel Dupuis, 5.74; Phyllis Stasiowski, 3.86; Jo Ann Smith, 3.17; Maxine Johnson, 3.13; Maureen Saab, 2.97; Judy Reich, 1.23.

50-100 Points –Jim Greno, 15.24; Carol Licata, 15.10; Betsy Greno, 14.24; Howard Epstein, 11.82; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.99; Candace Graser, 9.22; John Houghtaling, 8.32; Gary Keenan, 6.67; Susan Burns, 6.34; Mary Ellen Cotter, 4.23; Elaine Idzik, 3.01.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 22.78; Fran Schmidt, 11.78; Jim Hassett, 11.11; Judy McDermid, 4.41; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 1.37; Betty DeFeo, 1.24; Joan Ciszak; 0.84; (tie) Faith Lowell, Janet Desmon, 0.56.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 52.14; David Schott, 12.88; Laura Houghtaling, 8.32; Bob Ciszak, 5.17; Pat Haynes, 5.13; Gerry Hooley, 4 even; Joanne Nover, 2.14; Judith Babat, 1.08; Patty Porter, 0.72.

300-500 Points – (Tie) Bram Hamovitch, Terry Hamovitch, 27.20; Larry Himelein, 14.37; Ruth Nawotniak, 10.19; Jim O’Hara, 8.23; Margaret Zhou, 4.73; Audrey Ray, 4.52; Jim McClure, 3.44; Judy Zeckhauser, 1.03.

500-1,000 Points –Jim Lanzo, 48.42; Vic Bergsten, 34.75; Martha Townson, 31.40; Violet Makhija, 28.31; Jasbeer Makhija, 28.22; Joyce Frayer, 17.69; Richard McGowan, 15.45; Brian Block, 13.24; Sushil Amlani, 11,69; Bonnie Clement, 10.45.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 106.02; Bob Kaprove, 11.85; Jim Easton, 10.02; Rajat Basu, 9.35; Mary Ball, 4.09; Bert Feasley, 1.39.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 57.26; Sandi England, 51.46; John Bava, 33.78; Walt Olszewski, 8.23; Pinky Regan, 6.77; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 92.19; Allen Beroza, 21.74; Linda Burroughsford, 13.48; Dale Anderson, 5.01.

3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 36.78; Martha Welte, 11.64; Davis Heussler, 8.20; Judy Padgug, 7.50.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 16.17; Jay Levy, 5.36.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has a career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.